Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA)    CCBC

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP (CA) (CCBC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 08:33:52 pm
14 USD   -3.45%
Chino Commercial Bancorp Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors

12/24/2018 | 07:01pm CET

CHINO, Calif., Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chino Commercial Bancorp announced the appointment of Kenneth McElvany to serve on the Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Chino Commercial Bank NA.

Mr. McElvany is a retired Business Insurance Broker and Vice President from a large North American firm. Mr. McElvany is a resident of Upland and a continuing member of the Upland Rotary Club.   After graduating from the University of Redlands he worked for the US General Accounting Office (GAO), and served six years with the California Army National Guard.  Mr. McElvany is married to his wife of 50 years, Susan McElvany, and they have two sons and three grandchildren.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

image002.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
