Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 25.5% Year to Date Increase in Net Earnings
10/18/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
CHINO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with net earnings of $640 thousand, or an increase of 7.5%, compared with net income of $595 thousand for the same quarter last year. Year to date net earnings were $2.1 million, or an increase of 25.5%, compared with net income of $1.6 million for the period ending September 30, 2018. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.29 for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.27 for the same quarter 2018.
Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Bank’s operating performance in the third quarter and year-to-date has been very strong. Credit quality remains solid with the Bank having no credit losses over the first three quarters of this year, and no foreclosed properties.
Economic conditions in the Inland Empire continue to improve and the business climate is very good. With the Bank’s strong balance sheet, we have the capacity to expand our lending within the community and continue to grow the organization.”
Financial Condition
At September 30, 2019, total assets were $235.5 million, an increase of $33.5 million or 16.6% over $201.9 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased by 9.2% or $15.8 million during the third quarter to $186.8 million, compared to $171.0 million as of December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the Company’s core deposits represent 94.5% of the total deposits.
Gross loans decreased by 1.1% or $1.4 million as of September 30, 2019 to $130.7 million, as compared with $132.2 million as of December 31, 2018, as a result of an unexpected increase in prepayments received during the third quarter. The Bank had one nonperforming loan for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
Earnings
The Company posted net interest income of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, or an increase of $241 thousand or 13.0%. Average interest-earning assets were $179.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $116.1 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.63% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $180.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $95.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.06% for the third quarter of 2018.
Non-interest income totaled $472.5 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, or an increase of 24.2% as compared with $380.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts, the largest component of non-interest income, increased by $79.8 thousand or 25.4% to $314 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees.
General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and $1.4 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $969 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $863 thousand for the same quarter last year. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $27 thousand or 21% to $159 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 from $131 thousand for the same period last year. The increase in occupancy and equipment is mostly attributed to opening the Upland branch in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Income tax expense was $256 thousand which represents an increase of $17 thousand or 7% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $239 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 28.5% and 28.6%, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customer service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.
Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
5,046,800.00
$
25,451,866
Federal funds sold
46,295,000
-
Total cash and cash equivalents
51,341,800
25,451,866
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
496,000
1,988,000
Investment securities available for sale
8,877,538
5,914,736
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates
$32,892,236 at September 30 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018)
32,511,655
26,623,343
Total investments
41,885,193
34,526,079
Loans
Real estate
105,941,315
107,902,821
Commercial
24,560,974
24,029,989
Installment
242,194
241,077
Gross loans
130,744,483
132,173,887
Unearned fees and discounts
(313,175
)
(345,054
)
Loans net of unearned fees and discount
130,431,308
131,828,833
Allowance for loan losses
(2,398,035
)
(2,292,478
)
Net loans
128,033,273
129,536,355
Fixed assets, net
5,948,829
6,063,350
Accrued interest receivable
622,646
585,506
Stock investments, restricted, at cost
1,440,900
1,248,400
Bank-owned life insurance
4,563,683
3,484,885
Other assets
1,623,831
1,091,805
Total assets
$
235,460,155
$
201,988,246
LIABILITIES:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
87,766,284
$
83,237,014
Interest bearing
NOW and money market
73,022,149
66,046,085
Savings
11,370,267
9,870,263
Time deposits less than $250,000
9,485,251
4,191,717
Time deposits of $250,000 or greater
5,182,823
7,674,742
Total deposits
186,826,774
171,019,821
Accrued interest payable
158,447
64,794
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
20,000,000
5,000,000
Accrued expenses & other payables
1,515,853
1,101,417
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust
3,093,000
3,093,000
Total liabilities
211,594,074
180,279,032
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,230,808 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
10,502,557
10,502,557
Retained earnings
13,301,271
11,251,915
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
62,253
(45,258
)
Total shareholders' equity
23,866,081
21,709,214
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
235,460,155
$
201,988,246
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
For the three months ended
For the year ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest income
Interest and fee income on loans
$
1,973,170
$
1,778,205
$
5,901,963
$
5,184,331
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits
186,073
123,758
325,775
318,445
Interest on time deposits in banks
7,953
8,638
31,858
15,748
Interest on investment securities
298,567
162,810
911,201
454,877
Total interest income
2,465,763
2,073,411
7,170,797
5,973,401
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
251,358
191,937
704,973
423,419
Other borrowings
123,303
31,527
274,273
151,852
Total interest expense
374,661
223,464
979,246
575,271
Net interest income
2,091,102
1,849,947
6,191,551
5,398,130
Provision for loan losses
-
20,000
40,000
150,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
2,091,102
1,829,947
6,151,551
5,248,130
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
393,926
314,173
1,148,014
919,280
Other miscellaneous income
22,602
21,547
166,000
65,488
Dividend income from restricted stock
24,567
20,429
71,014
80,261
Income from bank-owned life insurance
31,433
24,453
78,798
73,465
Total non-interest income
472,528
380,602
1,463,826
1,138,494
Non-interest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
968,967
863,178
2,938,952
2,595,776
Occupancy and equipment
158,623
131,149
477,028
367,372
Data and item processing
120,869
99,786
345,767
288,075
Advertising and marketing
12,813
25,448
66,168
83,284
Legal and professional fees
146,738
39,110
212,962
112,263
Regulatory assessments
32,541
33,928
94,517
100,984
Insurance
9,504
9,005
27,616
26,568
Directors' fees and expenses
37,580
29,482
104,400
88,444
Other expenses
179,998
145,184
508,581
434,826
Total non-interest expenses
1,667,633
1,376,270
4,775,991
4,097,592
Income before income tax expense
895,997
834,279
2,839,386
2,289,032
Income tax expense
255,752
238,910
787,823
653,799
Net income
$
640,245
$
595,369
$
2,051,563
$
1,635,233
Basic earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.27
$
0.92
$
0.73
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.27
$
0.92
$
0.73
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
For the three months ended
For the year ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity
10.94
%
11.43
%
12.00
%
10.73
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.12
%
1.20
%
1.28
%
1.11
%
Net interest margin
4.63
%
4.06
%
4.47
%
4.10
%
Core efficiency ratio
65.05
%
61.70
%
62.39
%
62.69
%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans
-0.013
%
-0.013
%
-0.05
%
-0.02
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
(thousands, unaudited)
Average assets
$
227,861
$
197,849
$
213,631
$
195,609
Average interest-earning assets
$
179,188
$
180,829
$
185,080
$
176,094
Average gross loans
$
133,543
$
130,398
$
136,350
$
127,027
Average deposits
$
184,145
$
172,476
$
176,746
$
161,613
Average equity
$
23,419
$
20,836
$
22,792
$
20,325
CREDIT QUALITY
End of period
(unaudited)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Non-performing loans
$
121,693
$
-
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.09
%
0.00
%
Non-performing loans to total assets
0.05
%
0.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.83
%
1.73
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO