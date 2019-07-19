Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA)    CCBC

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP (CA)

(CCBC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 07/17 12:38:10 pm
14 USD   -0.71%
11:00aChino Commercial Bancorp Reports 48% Increase in Net Earnings
GL
05/17CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Announces 20% Stock Dividend
AQ
04/26Chino Commercial Bank Receives Super Premier Performing Recognition
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 48% Increase in Net Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT

CHINO, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with net earnings of $787 thousand, or an increase of 48%, compared with net income of $531 thousand for the same quarter last year.  Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.35 for the second quarter of 2019 and $0.24 for the same quarter 2018, respectively.   

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The economic strength of the Inland Empire is supporting tremendous growth opportunities for the Bank, and the second quarter marked new record levels for total assets, loans, revenue and net earnings.  In general, this is a very good time for the Bank and we are pleased and excited about the future.

"Also, on May 15th the Board of Directors approved a 20% stock dividend. The dividend was issued on or about July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019.  The dividend increased the number of outstanding shares of the Company by 371,676 bringing the total shares outstanding to 2,230,808. This is the Company’s fifth stock dividend since inception in 2000.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2019, total assets were $216.9 million, an increase of $14.9 million or 7.4% over $201.9 million at December 31, 2018.  Total deposits increased by 3.6% or $6.2 million during the second quarter to $177.2 million, compared to $171.0 million as of December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the Company’s core deposits represent 94.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 6.0% or $7.8 million as of June 30, 2019 to $140.0 million, as compared with $132.2 million as of December 31, 2018.  The Bank had one nonperforming loan for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018, respectively.  OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, or an increase of $244 thousand or 13.4%.  Average interest-earning assets were $188.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $107.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.39% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $173.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $88.6.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.21% for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-interest income totaled $566 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, or an increase of 52.5% as compared with $371.4 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts, the largest component of non-interest income, increased by $100 thousand or 33.5% to $398 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $1.4 million for the same period last year.  The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $960 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $863 thousand for the same quarter last year. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $44 thousand or 36% to $165 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 from $122 thousand for the same period last year.  The increase in occupancy and equipment is mostly attributed to opening the Upland branch in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $281 thousand which represents an increase of $69 thousand or 32.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $212.4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 26.3% and 28.6%, respectively. 

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company.  Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customer service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP 
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 
 June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 
   
  June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 
  (unaudited) (audited) 
 ASSETS:    
 Cash and due from banks 5,524,564  $  25,451,866  
 Federal funds sold 14,625,000     -   
 Total cash and cash equivalents 20,149,564   25,451,866  
      
 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,988,000     1,988,000  
 Investment securities available for sale 9,493,033   5,914,736  
 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $35,242,399 at June 30 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018) 34,962,262   26,623,343  
 Total investments 46,443,295   34,526,079  
 Loans    
 Real estate 112,878,664   107,902,821  
 Commercial 26,958,138   24,029,989  
 Installment 226,760   241,077  
 Gross loans 140,063,562   132,173,887  
 Unearned fees and discounts (326,551)  (345,054) 
 Loans net of unearned fees and discount 139,737,011   131,828,833  
 Allowance for loan losses (2,389,973)  (2,292,478) 
  Net loans 137,347,038   129,536,355  
      
 Fixed assets, net 5,966,200   6,063,350  
 Accrued interest receivable 683,502   585,506  
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,440,900   1,248,400  
 Bank-owned life insurance 3,532,250   3,484,885  
 Other assets 1,389,057   1,091,805  
 Total assets$  216,951,806  $  201,988,246  
      
 LIABILITIES:    
 Deposits    
 Non-interest bearing $  82,803,339  $  83,237,014  
 Interest bearing    
 NOW and money market 69,572,350   66,046,085  
 Savings 10,158,426   9,870,263  
 Time deposits less than $250,000 9,512,052   4,191,717  
 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 5,158,089   7,674,742  
 Total deposits 177,204,256   171,019,821  
      
 Accrued interest payable 166,636   64,794  
 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   12,000,000     5,000,000  
 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,299,075   1,101,417  
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000  
 Total liabilities 193,762,967   180,279,032  
      
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
 Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 1,859,132 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.    
     
  10,502,557   10,502,557  
 Retained earnings 12,663,233   11,251,915  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 23,049   (45,258) 
 Total shareholders' equity 23,188,839   21,709,214  
 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$  216,951,806  $  201,988,246  
      
      

 

 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP 
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME 
   
  For the three months ended For the year ended 
  June 30 June 30 
  2019 2018 2019 2018 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 
 Interest income        
 Interest and fee income on loans $  1,976,912 $  1,746,249 $  3,928,793 $  3,406,126 
 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   69,291    96,963    139,702    194,687 
 Interest on time deposits in banks   12,019    3,153    23,906    7,109 
 Interest on investment securities   346,401    151,494  612,633    292,068 
 Total interest income 2,404,623  1,997,859  4,705,034  3,899,990 
          
 Interest Expense        
 Interest on deposits 236,598  144,238  453,614  231,482 
 Other borrowings 101,539  30,689  150,970  120,325 
 Total interest expense 338,137  174,927  604,584  351,807 
 Net interest income 2,066,486  1,822,932  4,100,450  3,548,183 
 Provision for loan losses   -     80,000  40,000  130,000 
          
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,066,486  1,742,932  4,060,450  3,418,183 
          
 Non-interest income        
 Service charges on deposit accounts 398,023  298,069  754,088  605,106 
 Other miscellaneous income 120,424  24,746  143,398  43,942 
 Dividend income from restricted stock 23,973  23,998  46,447  59,832 
 Income from bank-owned life insurance 23,854  24,559  47,366  49,012 
 Total non-interest income 566,274  371,372  991,299  757,892 
          
 Non-interest expenses        
 Salaries and employee benefits 959,657  863,683  1,969,985  1,732,598 
 Occupancy and equipment 165,273  121,568  318,405  236,224 
 Data and item processing 119,999  96,653  224,898  188,288 
 Advertising and marketing 47,037  29,251  53,355  57,837 
 Legal and professional fees 32,807  39,955  66,225  73,153 
 Regulatory assessments 32,541  33,928  61,976  67,057 
 Insurance 9,108  9,005  18,112  17,563 
 Directors' fees and expenses 33,051  28,203  66,820  58,962 
 Other expenses 165,605  148,652  328,584  289,640 
 Total non-interest expenses 1,565,078  1,370,898  3,108,360  2,721,322 
 Income before income tax expense 1,067,682  743,406  1,943,389  1,454,753 
 Income tax expense 280,874  212,355  532,071  414,889 
 Net income$  786,808 $  531,051 $  1,411,318 $  1,039,864 
          
 Basic earnings per share $  0.35 $  0.24 $  0.63 $  0.47 
 Diluted earnings per share $  0.35 $  0.24 $  0.63 $  0.47 
          

 

           
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP 
           
   For the three months ended For the year ended 
   June 30 June 30 
    2019   2018   2019   2018  
 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
 (unaudited)         
 Annualized return on average equity  13.81%  10.46%  12.59%  10.36% 
 Annualized return on average assets  1.49%  1.12%  1.37%  1.10% 
 Net interest margin  4.39%  4.21%  4.40%  4.12% 
 Core efficiency ratio  59.45%  62.48%  61.05%  63.20% 
 Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.030%  -0.003%  -0.04%  -0.01% 
           
 AVERAGE BALANCES         
 (thousands, unaudited)         
 Average assets $  211,083  $  189,902  $  206,331  $  189,214  
 Average interest-earning assets $  188,824  $  173,847  $  188,073  $  173,687  
 Average gross loans $  138,658  $  127,898  $  137,775  $  125,313  
 Average deposits $  174,089  $  165,030  $  172,984  $  156,091  
 Average equity $  22,794  $  20,307  $  22,427  $  20,065  
           
           
 CREDIT QUALITY End of period     
 (unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018     
           
 Non-performing loans $  129,111  $  -      
           
 Non-performing loans to total loans  0.09%  0.00%     
 Non-performing loans to total assets  0.06%  0.00%     
 Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.71%  1.73%     
 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.00%  0.00%     
 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  1851.10%  n/a     
           
 OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS         
 (unaudited)         
 Shareholders equity to total assets  10.69%  10.75%     
 Net loans to deposits  77.51%  75.74%     
 Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  46.73%  48.67%     
 Total capital to total risk-weighted assets  18.77%  19.19%     
 Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets  20.60%  20.93%     
 Tier 1 leverage ratio  14.63%  14.80%     
 Common equity tier 1  20.60%  20.93%     

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP (
11:00aChino Commercial Bancorp Reports 48% Increase in Net Earnings
GL
05/18CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Announces 20% Stock Dividend
AQ
05/17CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Announces 20% Stock Dividend
AQ
04/27CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CA : Bank Receives Super Premier Performing Recognition
AQ
04/26Chino Commercial Bank Receives Super Premier Performing Recognition
GL
04/19Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 23% Increase in Net Earnings
GL
01/19CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Reports 42% Increase in Full Year Earnings
AQ
01/18CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Reports 42% Increase in Full Year Earnings
AQ
2018CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP : Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors
AQ
2018Chino Commercial Bancorp Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors
GL
More news
Chart CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP (CA)
Duration : Period :
Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dann H. Bowman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard J. Wolfswinkel Chairman
Melinda M. Milincu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeanette L. Young Secretary & Independent Director
Linda M. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP (CA)20.00%31
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.77%371 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%279 454
BANK OF AMERICA18.47%275 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.89%202 506
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%200 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About