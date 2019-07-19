Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 48% Increase in Net Earnings
0
07/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT
CHINO, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with net earnings of $787 thousand, or an increase of 48%, compared with net income of $531 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.35 for the second quarter of 2019 and $0.24 for the same quarter 2018, respectively.
Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The economic strength of the Inland Empire is supporting tremendous growth opportunities for the Bank, and the second quarter marked new record levels for total assets, loans, revenue and net earnings. In general, this is a very good time for the Bank and we are pleased and excited about the future.
"Also, on May 15th the Board of Directors approved a 20% stock dividend. The dividend was issued on or about July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019. The dividend increased the number of outstanding shares of the Company by 371,676 bringing the total shares outstanding to 2,230,808. This is the Company’s fifth stock dividend since inception in 2000.”
Financial Condition
At June 30, 2019, total assets were $216.9 million, an increase of $14.9 million or 7.4% over $201.9 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased by 3.6% or $6.2 million during the second quarter to $177.2 million, compared to $171.0 million as of December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the Company’s core deposits represent 94.3% of the total deposits.
Gross loans increased by 6.0% or $7.8 million as of June 30, 2019 to $140.0 million, as compared with $132.2 million as of December 31, 2018. The Bank had one nonperforming loan for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018, respectively. OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Earnings
The Company posted net interest income of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, or an increase of $244 thousand or 13.4%. Average interest-earning assets were $188.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $107.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.39% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $173.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $88.6.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.21% for the second quarter of 2018.
Non-interest income totaled $566 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, or an increase of 52.5% as compared with $371.4 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts, the largest component of non-interest income, increased by $100 thousand or 33.5% to $398 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees.
General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $1.4 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $960 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $863 thousand for the same quarter last year. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $44 thousand or 36% to $165 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 from $122 thousand for the same period last year. The increase in occupancy and equipment is mostly attributed to opening the Upland branch in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Income tax expense was $281 thousand which represents an increase of $69 thousand or 32.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $212.4 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 26.3% and 28.6%, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customer service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.
Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
5,524,564
$
25,451,866
Federal funds sold
14,625,000
-
Total cash and cash equivalents
20,149,564
25,451,866
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
1,988,000
1,988,000
Investment securities available for sale
9,493,033
5,914,736
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $35,242,399 at June 30 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018)
34,962,262
26,623,343
Total investments
46,443,295
34,526,079
Loans
Real estate
112,878,664
107,902,821
Commercial
26,958,138
24,029,989
Installment
226,760
241,077
Gross loans
140,063,562
132,173,887
Unearned fees and discounts
(326,551
)
(345,054
)
Loans net of unearned fees and discount
139,737,011
131,828,833
Allowance for loan losses
(2,389,973
)
(2,292,478
)
Net loans
137,347,038
129,536,355
Fixed assets, net
5,966,200
6,063,350
Accrued interest receivable
683,502
585,506
Stock investments, restricted, at cost
1,440,900
1,248,400
Bank-owned life insurance
3,532,250
3,484,885
Other assets
1,389,057
1,091,805
Total assets
$
216,951,806
$
201,988,246
LIABILITIES:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
82,803,339
$
83,237,014
Interest bearing
NOW and money market
69,572,350
66,046,085
Savings
10,158,426
9,870,263
Time deposits less than $250,000
9,512,052
4,191,717
Time deposits of $250,000 or greater
5,158,089
7,674,742
Total deposits
177,204,256
171,019,821
Accrued interest payable
166,636
64,794
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
12,000,000
5,000,000
Accrued expenses & other payables
1,299,075
1,101,417
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust
3,093,000
3,093,000
Total liabilities
193,762,967
180,279,032
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 1,859,132 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
10,502,557
10,502,557
Retained earnings
12,663,233
11,251,915
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
23,049
(45,258
)
Total shareholders' equity
23,188,839
21,709,214
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
216,951,806
$
201,988,246
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
For the three months ended
For the year ended
June 30
June 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest income
Interest and fee income on loans
$
1,976,912
$
1,746,249
$
3,928,793
$
3,406,126
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits
69,291
96,963
139,702
194,687
Interest on time deposits in banks
12,019
3,153
23,906
7,109
Interest on investment securities
346,401
151,494
612,633
292,068
Total interest income
2,404,623
1,997,859
4,705,034
3,899,990
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
236,598
144,238
453,614
231,482
Other borrowings
101,539
30,689
150,970
120,325
Total interest expense
338,137
174,927
604,584
351,807
Net interest income
2,066,486
1,822,932
4,100,450
3,548,183
Provision for loan losses
-
80,000
40,000
130,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
2,066,486
1,742,932
4,060,450
3,418,183
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
398,023
298,069
754,088
605,106
Other miscellaneous income
120,424
24,746
143,398
43,942
Dividend income from restricted stock
23,973
23,998
46,447
59,832
Income from bank-owned life insurance
23,854
24,559
47,366
49,012
Total non-interest income
566,274
371,372
991,299
757,892
Non-interest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
959,657
863,683
1,969,985
1,732,598
Occupancy and equipment
165,273
121,568
318,405
236,224
Data and item processing
119,999
96,653
224,898
188,288
Advertising and marketing
47,037
29,251
53,355
57,837
Legal and professional fees
32,807
39,955
66,225
73,153
Regulatory assessments
32,541
33,928
61,976
67,057
Insurance
9,108
9,005
18,112
17,563
Directors' fees and expenses
33,051
28,203
66,820
58,962
Other expenses
165,605
148,652
328,584
289,640
Total non-interest expenses
1,565,078
1,370,898
3,108,360
2,721,322
Income before income tax expense
1,067,682
743,406
1,943,389
1,454,753
Income tax expense
280,874
212,355
532,071
414,889
Net income
$
786,808
$
531,051
$
1,411,318
$
1,039,864
Basic earnings per share
$
0.35
$
0.24
$
0.63
$
0.47
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.35
$
0.24
$
0.63
$
0.47
CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
For the three months ended
For the year ended
June 30
June 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)
Annualized return on average equity
13.81
%
10.46
%
12.59
%
10.36
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.49
%
1.12
%
1.37
%
1.10
%
Net interest margin
4.39
%
4.21
%
4.40
%
4.12
%
Core efficiency ratio
59.45
%
62.48
%
61.05
%
63.20
%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans
-0.030
%
-0.003
%
-0.04
%
-0.01
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
(thousands, unaudited)
Average assets
$
211,083
$
189,902
$
206,331
$
189,214
Average interest-earning assets
$
188,824
$
173,847
$
188,073
$
173,687
Average gross loans
$
138,658
$
127,898
$
137,775
$
125,313
Average deposits
$
174,089
$
165,030
$
172,984
$
156,091
Average equity
$
22,794
$
20,307
$
22,427
$
20,065
CREDIT QUALITY
End of period
(unaudited)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Non-performing loans
$
129,111
$
-
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.09%
0.00%
Non-performing loans to total assets
0.06%
0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.71%
1.73%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO