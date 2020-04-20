Log in
Chinook Energy Inc. Announces Shareholder and Court Approval for Plan of Arrangement

04/20/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2020) - Chinook Energy Inc. (TSX: CKE) ("Chinook") is pleased to announce that today it received shareholder and court approval for the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("Tourmaline") will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Chinook. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Chinook shareholders will receive $0.0675 cash for each common share of Chinook held. The Arrangement was approved by shareholders of Chinook holding greater than 96.4% of the common shares who voted on the Arrangement at Chinook's annual and special shareholder meeting (the "Meeting"). The Arrangement is expected to be completed on April 21, 2020.

In addition to the Arrangement, shareholders also approved other annual business matters including fixing the number of directors at four, the election of four directors and the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Chinook's profile at www.sedar.com.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following four nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Chinook at the Meeting.

NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
Jill T. Angevine104,082,5583,648,167
Robert J. Herdman104,193,3923,537,333
Robert J. Iverach104,183,7173,547,008
Walter J. Vrataric104,913,9932,816,732

 

About Chinook Energy Inc.

Chinook is a Calgary-based public oil and natural gas exploration and development company with a large contiguous Montney liquids-rich natural gas position at Birley/Umbach, British Columbia.

For further information please contact:

Walter Vrataric
President and Chief Executive Officer
Chinook Energy Inc.
Telephone: (403) 261-6883
Website: www.chinookenergyinc.com

Jason Dranchuk
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Chinook Energy Inc.
Telephone: (403) 261-6883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54628


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 6,00 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,63x
P/E ratio 2021 -3,25x
EV / Sales2020 -
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 14,5 M
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Vrataric President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Terilee Angevine Chairman
Timothy S. Halpen Chief Operating Officer
Jason B. Dranchuk Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Robert John Herdman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINOOK ENERGY INC.8.33%10
CNOOC LIMITED-0.71%48 331
CONOCOPHILLIPS-45.78%37 970
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-50.05%24 353
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.38%15 759
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD0.43%12 784
