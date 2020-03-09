Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.    8150   TW0008150004

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(8150)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS FEBRUARY 2020 REVENUE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

HSINCHU, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of February 2020. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.18 to US$1.00 as of February 28, 2020.

Revenue for the month of February 2020 was NT$1,887.7 million or US$62.5 million, an increase of 9.0% from the month of January 2020 and an increase of 42.1% from the same period in 2019. The Company noted it is closely following all guidelines and regulations provided by The Taiwan Centers for Disease Controls (CDC) and other regulatory agencies. ChipMOS has taken a series of actions to ensure the health and safety of its employees, while maintaining the reliability and quality customers rely on ChipMOS for. None of the Company's employees have contracted the COVID-19 virus and it restarted all manufacturing facilities on schedule after the planned New Year's Holiday closure with no delays or disruptions up to date. ChipMOS is maintaining full inventory levels to ensure uninterrupted service to its customers.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


February 2020

January 2020

February 2019

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,887.7

1,732.3

1,328.5

9.0%

42.1%

Revenues

(US$ million)

62.5

57.4

44.0

9.0%

42.1%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

IR@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-reports-february-2020-revenue-301019508.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
06:01aCHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports february 2020 revenue
PR
02/18CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Schedules fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial res..
PR
02/10CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports January 2020 Revenue
PR
01/08CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS DECEMBER 2019 AND 4Q19 REVENUE; 4Q19 REVENUE INCR..
PR
01/06CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Credit Suisse's 2020 Greater China Technolo..
PR
2019CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS NOVEMBER 2019 REVENUE; 14.1% Year-Over-Year Growt..
PR
2019CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at MasterLink Securities' 2019 November Corpor..
PR
2019CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Chairman to Transfer Certain Shares to Subsidiary as Part..
PR
2019CHIPMOS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports october 2019 revenue; 8.5% growth month over mont..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group