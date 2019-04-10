Log in
ChipMOS Technologies : REPORTS MARCH 2019 AND 1Q19 REVENUE

0
04/10/2019 | 06:01am EDT

HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of March 2019 and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.  All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.86 to US$1.00 as of March 29, 2019.

Revenue for the month of March 2019 was NT$1,583.6 million or US$51.3 million, an increase of 19.2% from the month of February 2019 and an increase of 8.2% from the same period in 2018. 

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was NT$4,462.0 million or US$144.6 million, representing a decrease of 10.3% from the fourth quarter of 2018, and an increase of 11.2% from the first quarter of 2018. 

The Company noted that while revenue growth in March benefitted from continued strong demand of TDDI combined with an uptick in orders for Niche DRAM and Flash product, the first quarter normally represents the low period of the year for the industry, followed by revenue growth in Q2, Q3 and Q4. This is due to fewer working days around the Chinese New Year holiday and semiconductor chain inventory rebalancing at the start of the New Year.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


March 2019

February 2019

March 2018

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,583.6

1,328.5

1,463.6

19.2%

8.2%

Revenues

(US$ million)

51.3

43.0

47.4

19.2%

8.2%

 

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)


First Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018

First Quarter 2018

QoQ Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

4,462.0

4,972.3

4,011.0

-10.3%

11.2%

Revenues

(US$ million)

144.6

161.1

130.0

-10.3%

11.2%

 

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors.  Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

jesse_huang@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-reports-march-2019-and-1q19-revenue-300829699.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About