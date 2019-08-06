|
ChipMOS Technologies : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Q2'19 Highlights (as compared to Q1'19):
- Revenue Grows 9.9% to US$158.2 Million Compared to US$143.9 Million
- Gross Profit Improves to US$27.0 Million Compared to US$21.6 Million
- Gross Margin Increases to 17.1% Compared to 15.0%
- Net Earnings of NT$1.75 or US$0.06 per Basic Common Share or US$1.13 per Basic ADS
- Reduction of US$30.1 Million in Net Debt Balance to US$160.1 Million, while Retained Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents at US$171.8 Million
- Cash Dividend of NT$1.20 Per Common Share or Approximately US$0.77 Per ADS Approved by Shareholders
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.01 against US$1.00 as of June 28, 2019.
All the figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Taiwan-IFRS").
Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was NT$4,905.3 million or US$158.2 million, an increase of 9.9% from NT$4,462.0 million or US$143.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 9.2% from NT$4,491.6 million or US$144.8 million for the same period in 2018.
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the second quarter of 2019 was NT$1,274.6 million or US$41.1 million, and NT$1.75 or US$0.06 per basic common share, as compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2019 of NT$193.7 million or US$6.3 million, and NT$0.27 or US$0.01 per basic common share, and compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company in the second quarter of 2018 of NT$124.1 million or US$4.0 million, and NT$0.15 or US$0.005 per basic common share. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were US$1.13 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.17 per basic ADS for the first quarter of 2019 and US$0.09 per basic ADS in the second quarter of 2018.
S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, "We achieved 9.9% revenue growth in Q2 compared to Q1, improved our gross margin to 17.1% and delivered a significant improvement in net profit to NT$1.75 or US$0.06 per basic common share or US$1.13 per basic ADS, which includes the benefit of the JMC share disposal we previously noted. We continue to execute and are benefitting from the strategic diversification in our customer base and end markets, which is driving healthy utilization levels. Growth in our flash business from new module house customers is helped drive 14.4% revenue growth from Flash products in Q2 compared to Q1, and improved our assembly utilization rate to 75%. Customer demand remains strong in our TDDI and 12" fine pitch COF businesses. As a result, revenue from TDDI products grew 24% in Q2 compared to Q1, and represented about 32% of DDIC revenue in Q2. Growth is expected to continue led by higher demand for new bezel-less smartphone panels, with increasing TDDI product penetration of the HD panel segment from FHD panels. We remain focused on expanding utilization across all segments, while further improving gross margin, overall profitability, and our cash generation. These sustainable improvements will help build further value for the Company and shareholders."
Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting, commented, "We continue to manage our business to profitability, with the right resource level and operating structure to fully support our customers and new growth opportunities. We completed the sale of 9.1 million common shares of JMC in the beginning of April and recognized a disposal gain of approximately US$31.7 million, after the deduction of related tax and expense. That was used to further strengthen our Company's financial structure, while increasing our balance of working capital and decreasing the debt ratio. We ended the second quarter with a balance of cash and cash equivalents of US$171.8 million, after reducing our net debt by about US$30.1 million to US$160.1 million with a net debt to equity ratio of 26.6%. In addition, we invested US$23.1 million in CapEx in the second quarter, the majority of which was invested in expanding our LCD driver capacity to meet customer demand levels, mainly for DDIC test and 12" fine pitch COF. Our latest cash dividend, NT$1.20 per common share or US$0.77 per ADS, was approved by shareholders at our AGM this past June, with distributions expected to be on August 30th to common stock holders and followed shortly after by the distribution to ADS holders."
Selected Operation Data
Q2'19
Q1'19
Revenue by segment
Testing
20.1%
22.2%
Assembly
24.7%
23.1%
LCD Driver
36.0%
35.1%
Bumping
19.2%
19.6%
CapEx
US$23.1 million
US$20.3 million
Testing
25.2%
25.0%
Assembly
8.5%
7.3%
LCD Driver
56.4%
59.3%
Bumping
9.9%
8.4%
Depreciation and amortization expenses
US$29.7 million
US$29.0 million
Utilization by segment
Testing
69%
64%
Assembly
75%
58%
LCD Driver
81%
76%
Bumping
70%
79%
Overall
75%
70%
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
Period ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Period ended
Jun. 30, 2018
US$ million
US$ million
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
78.7
47.8
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
(43.6)
(101.9)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
(13.1)
(73.5)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
22.0
(127.6)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
0.1
0.2
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
149.7
259.1
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
171.8
131.7
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.
About Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("Non-GAAP") Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the Taiwan-IFRS, ChipMOS uses non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio in this press release. The non-GAAP free cash flow represents operating profit plus depreciation, amortization and interest income and less capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax expense and dividend. The non-GAAP EBITDA represents operating profit plus depreciation and amortization. The non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio represents the ratio of net debt, the sum of debt less cash and cash equivalent, divided by equity attributable to equity holders of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the Taiwan-IFRS.
ChipMOS considers the use of non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio provides useful information to management to manage the Company's business and make financial and operational decisions and also to the investors to understand and evaluate the Company's business and operating performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in this press release.
- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW BELOW -
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2019, and Jun. 30, 2018
Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD)(1)
Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Jun. 30, 2018
USD
USD
USD
Revenue
158.2
143.9
144.8
Cost of revenue
(131.2)
(122.3)
(121.1)
Gross profit
27.0
21.6
23.7
Research and development expenses
(8.5)
(7.6)
(8.0)
Sales and marketing expenses
(0.4)
(0.4)
(0.4)
General and administrative expenses
(4.5)
(3.6)
(3.9)
Other operating income (expenses), net
1.0
0.3
2.0
Operating profit
14.6
10.3
13.4
Non-operating income (expenses), net
29.6
(2.1)
2.0
Profit (loss) before tax
44.2
8.2
15.4
Income tax benefit (expense)
(3.1)
(1.9)
(11.4)
Profit (loss) for the period
41.1
6.3
4.0
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
(1.1)
2.2
(0.8)
Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of
equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
0.6
(1.0)
0.4
Share of other comprehensive income
(loss) of associates and joint ventures
accounted for using equity method
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
Income tax effect
(0.1)
0.2
(0.1)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(0.6)
1.4
(0.5)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
40.5
7.7
3.5
Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -
basic
41.1
6.3
4.0
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the
Company - basic
0.06
0.01
0.005
Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - basic
1.13
0.17
0.09
Weighted average shares outstanding (in
thousands) - basic
727,032
726,925
849,672
Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -
diluted
41.1
6.3
4.0
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the
Company - diluted
0.06
0.01
0.005
Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted
1.12
0.17
0.09
Weighted average shares outstanding (in
thousands) - diluted
733,661
728,302
857,028
Note:
(1) All U.S. dollar figures in this release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.01 against US$1.00 as of Jun. 28, 2019.
The convenience translation should not be construed as representations that the NT dollar amounts have been, or could be
in the future be, converted into US dollars at this or any other exchange rate.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2019, and Jun. 30, 2018
Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD)
Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Jun. 30, 2018
NTD
NTD
NTD
Revenue
4,905.3
4,462.0
4,491.6
Cost of revenue
(4,067.0)
(3,793.7)
(3,756.4)
Gross profit
838.3
668.3
735.2
Research and development expenses
(263.7)
(236.7)
(249.5)
Sales and marketing expenses
(14.3)
(11.6)
(13.9)
General and administrative expenses
(138.6)
(112.2)
(120.9)
Other operating income (expenses), net
30.8
10.4
63.2
Operating profit
452.5
318.2
414.1
Non-operating income (expenses), net
917.0
(64.3)
62.9
Profit (loss) before tax
1,369.5
253.9
477.0
Income tax benefit (expense)
(94.9)
(60.2)
(352.9)
Profit (loss) for the period
1,274.6
193.7
124.1
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
(33.8)
68.1
(25.3)
Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of
equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
17.4
(31.5)
14.1
Share of other comprehensive income
(loss) of associates and joint ventures
accounted for using equity method
(0.2)
1.9
(0.8)
Income tax effect
(3.5)
6.3
(2.8)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(20.1)
44.8
(14.8)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
1,254.5
238.5
109.3
Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -
basic
1,274.6
193.7
124.1
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the
Company - basic
1.75
0.27
0.15
Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - basic
35.06
5.33
2.92
Weighted average shares outstanding (in
thousands) - basic
727,032
726,925
849,672
Profit (loss) attributable to the Company
diluted
1,274.6
193.7
124.1
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the
Company - diluted
1.74
0.27
0.14
Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted
34.75
5.32
2.90
Weighted average shares outstanding (in
thousands) - diluted
733,661
728,302
857,028
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2019, and Jun. 30, 2018
Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) (1)
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Jun. 30, 2018
ASSETS
USD
USD
USD
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
171.8
163.5
131.7
Current financial assets at amortized cost
5.6
5.5
0.5
Accounts and notes receivable, net
146.8
132.2
140.0
Inventories
55.3
53.8
58.1
Other current assets
20.1
19.7
16.7
Total current assets
399.6
374.7
347.0
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
0.4
0.4
0.4
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
5.2
4.6
3.7
Non-current financial assets at amortized cost
3.2
3.2
2.0
Investments accounted for using equity method
114.7
125.3
132.7
Property, plant & equipment
526.6
532.9
510.9
Right-of-use assets
28.7
28.6
-
Other non-current assets
12.2
11.4
9.3
Total non-current assets
691.0
706.4
659.0
Total assets
1,090.6
1,081.1
1,006.0
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
-
9.7
-
Accounts payable and payables to contractors and
equipment suppliers
38.4
40.5
43.2
Current lease liabilities
1.3
1.3
-
Long-term bank loans, current portion
24.1
24.1
24.1
Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion
-
-
0.4
Other current liabilities
91.4
70.3
72.4
Total current liabilities
155.2
145.9
140.1
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank loans
279.5
291.7
245.6
Non-current lease liabilities
27.0
26.9
-
Long-term lease obligations payable
-
-
0.4
Other non-current liabilities
26.4
26.1
24.4
Total non-current liabilities
332.9
344.7
270.4
Total liabilities
488.1
490.6
410.5
EQUITY
Capital stock – common stock
238.7
242.8
285.7
Capital surplus
198.8
202.5
202.6
Retained earnings
175.9
170.9
135.3
Other equity interest
4.7
5.3
4.4
Treasury stock
(15.6)
(31.0)
(32.5)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
602.5
590.5
595.5
Total equity
602.5
590.5
595.5
Total liabilities and equity
1,090.6
1,081.1
1,006.0
Note:
(1) All U.S. dollar figures in this release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.01 against US$1.00 as of Jun. 28, 2019.
The convenience translation should not be construed as representations that the NT dollar amounts have been, or could be
in the future be, converted into US dollars at this or any other exchange rate.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2019, and Jun. 30, 2018
Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD)
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Jun. 30, 2018
ASSETS
NTD
NTD
NTD
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,326.4
5,069.0
4,082.6
Current financial assets at amortized cost
173.2
171.2
15.9
Accounts and notes receivable, net
4,552.3
4,099.9
4,341.9
Inventories
1,716.6
1,667.0
1,800.3
Other current assets
623.8
612.3
518.4
Total current assets
12,392.3
11,619.4
10,759.1
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
11.6
11.7
11.8
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
160.2
142.8
114.7
Non-current financial assets at amortized cost
99.9
99.2
62.4
Investments accounted for using equity method
3,557.1
3,884.5
4,114.0
Property, plant & equipment
16,329.2
16,524.7
15,844.2
Right-of-use assets
890.5
888.9
-
Other non-current assets
377.3
352.5
289.2
Total non-current assets
21,425.8
21,904.3
20,436.3
Total assets
33,818.1
33,523.7
31,195.4
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
-
300.0
-
Accounts payable and payables to contractors and
equipment suppliers
1,189.3
1,256.2
1,341.8
Current lease liabilities
39.7
40.2
-
Long-term bank loans, current portion
748.2
748.1
747.3
Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion
-
-
11.6
Other current liabilities
2,833.4
2,180.8
2,244.9
Total current liabilities
4,810.6
4,525.3
4,345.6
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank loans
8,668.0
9,044.3
7,616.7
Non-current lease liabilities
836.9
835.0
-
Long-term lease obligations payable
-
-
12.0
Other non-current liabilities
818.8
808.8
755.1
Total non-current liabilities
10,323.7
10,688.1
8,383.8
Total liabilities
15,134.3
15,213.4
12,729.4
EQUITY
Capital stock – common stock
7,400.9
7,528.3
8,859.8
Capital surplus
6,165.9
6,280.7
6,281.2
Retained earnings
5,453.4
5,298.3
4,196.4
Other equity interest
146.2
165.5
136.2
Treasury stock
(482.6)
(962.5)
(1,007.6)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
18,683.8
18,310.3
18,466.0
Total equity
18,683.8
18,310.3
18,466.0
Total liabilities and equity
33,818.1
33,523.7
31,195.4
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD))
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP free cash flow for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Jun. 30, 2018
USD
USD
USD
Operating profit
14.6
10.3
13.4
Add: Depreciation
29.7
29.0
27.2
Interest income
0.6
0.5
0.4
Less: Capital expenditures
(23.1)
(20.3)
(31.5)
Interest expense
(1.4)
(1.4)
(1.2)
Income tax expense
(3.1)
(1.9)
(11.4)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
17.3
16.2
(3.1)
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Jun. 30, 2018
USD
USD
USD
Operating profit
14.6
10.3
13.4
Add: Depreciation
29.7
29.0
27.2
Non-GAAP EBITDA
44.3
39.3
40.6
The table below sets forth a calculation of our non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio for the periods indicated:
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Jun. 30, 2018
USD
USD
USD
Short-term bank loans
-
9.7
-
Long-term bank loans
(including current portion)
303.6
315.8
269.7
Long-term lease obligations payable
(including current portion)
-
-
0.8
Lease liabilities
(including current portion)
28.3
28.2
-
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(171.8)
(163.5)
(131.7)
Net debt
160.1
190.2
138.8
Equity attributable to equity holders of
the Company
602.5
590.5
595.5
Net debt to equity ratio
26.6%
32.2%
23.3%
