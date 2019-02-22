Log in
ChipMOS Technologies : SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

02/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and before the open of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

The Company's management will host two conference calls to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results.

1.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2019


Time: 4:00PM Taiwan (3:00AM New York)


Dial-In: +886-2-21928016


Password: 572038 #


Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: www.chipmos.com


Language: Mandarin



2.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2019


Time: 8:00PM Taiwan (7:00AM New York)


Dial-In: +1-201-689-8562


Password: 13687371


Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends: +1-412-317-6671, with ID 13687371


Webcast of Live Call and Replay: www.chipmos.com


Language: English

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors.  Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:


In Taiwan

In the U.S.

Jesse Huang

David Pasquale

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Global IR Partners

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

+1-914-337-8801

Jesse_huang@chipmos.com

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-conference-call-300799470.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2019
