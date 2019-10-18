Log in
ChipMOS Technologies : to Present at 2019 Waterland Securities Investment Forum

10/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

HSINCHU, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will present at the 2019 Waterland Securities Investment Forum, at the Regent Hotel Taipei on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Management from the Company, including Jesse Huang, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations, will host meetings with institutional investors to discuss the Company's recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities. There will be no webcast of the conference. The Company's investor update is currently available on the investor relations' section of its website at www.chipmos.com.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext 7715

jesse_huang@chipmos.com

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-to-present-at-2019-waterland-securities-investment-forum-300940354.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.


© PRNewswire 2019
