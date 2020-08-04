DIVIDEND ALERT: CASH DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO ChipMOS ADS HOLDERS OF US$1.227 OR APPROXIMATELY US$0.949 AFTER TAIWAN WITHHOLDING TAX AND DEPOSITARY FEES

HSINCHU, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced today that on August 7, 2020 a cash dividend will be distributed of US$1.227 or approximately US$0.949 per ADS after the Taiwan withholding tax and Citibank, N.A.'s depositary fees. Shareholders approved the latest dividend at the Company's June 2020 AGM.

Holders of ADSs in brokerage accounts are encouraged to check with their securities brokers for receipt of dividend payments. Questions may be directed to Tiffany Ma at Citibank, N.A. (Tel: +1-973-461-5734; email: tiffany.ma@citi.com).

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts: In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 IR@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

