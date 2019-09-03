Dividend Alert: ChipMOS US$0.764 per ADS Cash Dividend to be Distributed on September 9, 2019; ADS Holders to Receive Approximately US$0.583 after Taiwan Withholding Tax and Depositary Fees

HSINCHU, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced today that a US$0.764 cash dividend per ADS will be distributed on September 9, 2019. ADS holders will receive approximately US$0.583 per ADS, after the Taiwan withholding tax and Citibank, N.A.'s depositary fees. The Company's latest dividend was approved by shareholders at its AGM this past June.

S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, "The latest distribution reflects our Board of Directors and management's confidence in ChipMOS's business, prospects for growth and the strength of our balance sheet. This is an important part of our overall strategy to increase value for shareholders, as we continue to successfully execute on our business."

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

