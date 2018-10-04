Burrito Royale: Chipotle Gives Fortnite® Fans The Chance To Win The Prize Of A Lifetime

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today the launch of a burrito-filled giveaway in partnership with the preeminent esports organization, TSM.

"Being the official sponsor of the TSM Fortnite house is one way we're partnering with relevant brands to evolve Chipotle into a lifestyle brand," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. "We know many Chipotle fans are also Fortnite players, so we're excited about kicking the sweepstakes off and continuing this partnership."

From October 4 - 6, Chipotle lovers and Fortnite players can enter the #BurritoRoyale sweepstakes for a chance to play with one of Fortnite's most decorated players, Daequan. To enter, all fans have to do is keep an eye on @TSM_Daequan on Twitter to see when Daequan announces the opening of the sweepstakes. From there, simply like and re-tweet Daequan's tweet and fans will be automatically entered for a chance to play with Daequan.

One grand prize winner and four runners-up will be selected at random based on engagements. The grand prize winner will earn an epic feast in the form of free Chipotle burritos for a year, and four runners-up will receive a free Chipotle dinner for 10. All five winners will also receive an autographed TSM mousepad and a Chipotle x Fortnite t-shirt.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and the District of Columbia) and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are at least thirteen 13 years old at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Ends October 6, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Free burritos for a year prize consists of a pre-loaded card redeemable for one free entrée per week for 52 weeks at participating Canada and U.S. Chipotle restaurants. For Official Rules and complete details, visit www.chipotle.com/tsm.

Fortnite is a registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Epic Games, Inc. is not a sponsor of and is not affiliated with the #BurritoRoyale sweepstakes.

