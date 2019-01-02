Chipotle Mexican Grill : Launches Lifestyle Bowls So Customers Can Achieve New Year's Wellness Resolutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the launch of a new collection of Lifestyle Bowls, just in time for New Year's Resolutions. The new line includes a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30® Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl, all exclusively available through the mobile app and on the Chipotle website for in-restaurant pickup or delivery. These first-to-category, diet-driven menu offerings are helping those who have committed to living a healthier lifestyle by making it easy to order delicious bowls that only contain the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens.

One notable expert showing support for the launch is Whole30® co-founder Melissa Hartwig Urban. "We are always looking for ways to make the Whole30 easier and more accessible, and travel has always been a pain point. It's not always easy to find compliant options on the road, so I was thrilled to work with Chipotle to create a tasty, satisfying salad bowl that meets our program guidelines."

"Now more than ever, Americans are embracing new and varied approaches to healthy living and wellness," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. "We've watched guests custom create lifestyle-specific bowls when ordering in our restaurants, so it made sense to offer delicious options via our online channels that help people easily order bowls with real ingredients that fit their wellness goals."

The full ingredient make-up of the new Lifestyle Bowls is available below.

Whole30® Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole

Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole Paleo Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole

Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole Keto Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole

Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole Double Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream

This new line of Lifestyle Bowls further showcases Chipotle's commitment to serving real food with real ingredients and to making their food accessible to all consumers. To learn more about the Lifestyle Bowls or order online, download the Chipotle mobile app or visit order.chipotle.com and click on the "What's New" tab.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without added colors, flavors or other additives. Chipotle had more than 2,450 restaurants as of September 30, 2018 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle starting with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-launches-lifestyle-bowls-so-customers-can-achieve-new-years-wellness-resolutions-300770874.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill