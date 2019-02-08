Chipotle Mexican Grill : Opens 2,500th Restaurant, Highlighting Continued Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that it has opened its 2,500th restaurant at The Shops at Todos Santos in Concord, CA. The milestone opening is a tangible example of Chipotle's continued growth, which includes notable executive hirings and a newly-digitized restaurant experience. To mark the achievement, Chipotle will host a ribbon cutting today at 10:45am PST with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce.

Recently, Chipotle announced the completion of its executive leadership team with the hiring of Roger Theodoredis as the company's chief legal officer and Tabassum Zalotrawala as chief development officer. Zalotrawala's role as chief development officer will become increasingly vital as Chipotle continues opening restaurants, maintaining top-notch hospitality, supporting local growers, improving the overall restaurant experience and cultivating a better world.

"The opening of Chipotle's 2,500th restaurant is a milestone and a testament to our great growth trajectory," Zalotrawala said. "I feel lucky to have come on board during such an exciting time for the company and am thrilled to continue working with the team to develop new ideas that reinforce growth, increase access and convenience for our guests."

Over the last year, Chipotle has expanded its delivery service through a partnership with DoorDash and the launch of direct delivery via the Chipotle app and website. In addition to delivering fresh food to its loyal customers, Chipotle has also implemented new ways to improve the restaurant experience, such as:

Drive-up pickup lanes: Customers who order online or via the app can use these lanes to pick up their order without leaving their car. The drive-up pickup lanes are currently in the test phase, which will be expanded to a few dozen of Chipotle's 2019 restaurant openings across several markets.

Customers who order online or via the app can use these lanes to pick up their order without leaving their car. The drive-up pickup lanes are currently in the test phase, which will be expanded to a few dozen of Chipotle's 2019 restaurant openings across several markets. In-store pickup shelves: In-store pickup shelves were rolled out in 2018 so that customers who ordered online or via the app could easily find to-go orders. They are now in approximately 1,000 Chipotle restaurants, and the company hopes to implement them in all restaurants by the middle of this year.

In-store pickup shelves were rolled out in 2018 so that customers who ordered online or via the app could easily find to-go orders. They are now in approximately 1,000 Chipotle restaurants, and the company hopes to implement them in all restaurants by the middle of this year. Tech-enabled second make lines: After implementing second make lines in most stores for online orders, Chipotle digitized many, adding visual screens that guide staff through the order to ensure that it's more accurate. The tech-enabled second make lines are in nearly 950 restaurants and will be in nearly all restaurants by the end of the year.

The Company recently shared its plans to open 140 to 155 new restaurant locations this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 2,500 restaurants as of December 31, 2018 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

