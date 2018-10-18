Chipotle Mexican Grill : To Announce Third Quarter Results On October 25

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, October 25 at 4:30 PM Eastern time.  

A press release with third quarter 2018 financial results will be issued at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern time on October 25.       

Participants can join the conference by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and will be prompted to enter the code 1607447. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6061 and will be prompted to enter the code 1607447.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle.com and registration is available here. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without added colors, flavors or other additives. Chipotle had more than 2,450 restaurants as of June 30, 2018 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, first opened Chipotle starting with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-mexican-grill-to-announce-third-quarter-results-on-october-25-300734029.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill


© PRNewswire 2018
