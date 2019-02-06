Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chipotle Mexican Grill    CMG

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (CMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chipotle Mexican Grill : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 06:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at a restaurant in Paris

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc topped Wall Street forecasts for quarterly earnings as aggressive marketing helped lure more diners and boost online orders, sending its shares up 10 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

More than three years after a series of food-borne illnesses at restaurants tarnished the burrito chain's reputation, the company has tried to win back customers through fresh menus and targeted marketing campaigns.

Its latest campaign, called "For Real," ran both on social media platforms and at restaurants, showcasing the freshness of ingredients used in its tacos and burritos.

"I believe their image rehabilitation is close to complete," said Doug Ciocca, the CEO of Kavar Capital Partners, which does not currently own shares in Chipotle but has positions in other restaurant companies.

Brian Niccol, who was installed as Chipotle's CEO a year ago after a successful stint at Taco Bell, has focused on improving the company's food delivery through promotions, while also transforming the restaurant experience with new technology.

For example, Chipotle offered free delivery during the College Bowl season in December, and gave away its much loved guacamole for free for those ordering through its app on "National Avocado Day" last year.

Such promotions, besides tie-ups with food-delivery services Doordash and Postmates, helped "digital sales" rise nearly 66 percent in the December quarter, compared with about 48 percent in the previous quarter.

"We're going all in on providing more convenient user access to our customers and the response so far has been great," Chief Financial Officer John Hartung said in an interview. "You'll see more of that during the year."

The company reported that sales at outlets open for at least 13 months jumped 6.1 percent in the three months ended December, much better than Wall Street analysts' average forecast of a 4.49 percent increase, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

For a gr
aphic on Chipotle's same-restaurant sales, click: https://tmsnrt.rs/2t6PBaT


Sales at Chipotle restaurants open for an year -

The burrito chain projected that these sales would rise in the mid-single percentage digits through 2019, and that they were improving mainly due to stronger traffic at restaurants and a higher average check boosted by menu price increases.

Its newer menus have included salad bowls and other items to draw more health-minded customers, such as those on the popular Paleo diet. It is also working to add innovative options like bacon, quesadillas and a Mexican chocolate milkshake.

Excluding one-time charges, the company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.37.

Revenue overall rose 10.4 percent to $1.23 billion.

Chipotle also announced that it would spend $100 million to buy back shares.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Nivedita Balu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
06:31pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
RE
04:27pCHIPOTLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
04:11pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
PR
09:41aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : 'Will run for free burritos'
AQ
02/01CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : taps Kerry Bridges as food safety leader
AQ
02/01CHEF CHATTER : Why transparency matters in the fast casual industry
AQ
02/01CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. : annual earnings release
01/28THE FUTURE OF FOOD WITH INTEGRITY : Eight Ventures Selected For Chipotle Cultiva..
PU
01/18Shutdown clouds outlook for consumer-driven U.S. economic growth
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 833 M
EBIT 2018 338 M
Net income 2018 178 M
Finance 2018 341 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 83,49
P/E ratio 2019 43,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 14 634 M
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 499 $
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian R. Niccol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Ells Executive Chairman
Scott Boatwright Chief Operating & Restaurant Officer
John R. Hartung Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL21.97%14 634
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.01%136 891
YUM BRANDS2.97%29 494
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC14.37%29 155
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC20.85%15 360
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.16.65%12 033
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.