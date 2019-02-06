Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chipotle Mexican Grill    CMG

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (CMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chipotle Mexican Grill : marketing, online push drive profit beat; shares jump 10 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at a restaurant in Paris

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly earnings as it lured diners with aggressive marketing and online orders spiked, sending its shares up 10 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

A marketing campaign aimed at reviving the Mexican-inspired burrito chain's image after a series of food-safety lapses in 2015 is helping the company win customers back.

The campaign, called "For Real," was run both on social media and at restaurants, highlighting the fresh ingredients in Chipotle tacos and burritos that "everyone can both recognize and pronounce."

Chipotle also announced that it would spend $100 million to buy back shares.

Online orders surged as Chipotle teamed up with food delivery services Doordash and Postmates, driving its "digital sales" up 65 percent in the final quarter of 2018. These sales had risen about 50 percent in the previous quarter.

Chipotle's focus on marketing and food-delivery has been championed by Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol, who has now finished one year at the helm.

The company reported that sales at outlets open for at least 13 months jumped 6.1 percent in the three months ended December, much better than Wall Street analysts' average forecast of a 4.49 percent increase, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

The burrito chain projected that these sales would rise in the mid-single percentage digits through 2019, and that they were improving mainly due to stronger traffic at restaurants and a higher average check boosted by menu price increases.

"The growth acceleration this quarter gives us confidence that our strategy is working," Niccol said in a statement.

Despite higher marketing and wage costs, Chipotle's restaurant operating margins rose to 17 percent from 14.9 percent a year earlier, the company said, mainly due to higher sales.

Excluding one-time charges, the company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.37.

Revenue overall rose 10.4 percent to $1.23 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
05:14pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : marketing, online push drive profit beat; shares jump 1..
RE
04:27pCHIPOTLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
04:11pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
PR
09:41aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : 'Will run for free burritos'
AQ
02/01CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : taps Kerry Bridges as food safety leader
AQ
02/01CHEF CHATTER : Why transparency matters in the fast casual industry
AQ
02/01CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. : annual earnings release
01/28THE FUTURE OF FOOD WITH INTEGRITY : Eight Ventures Selected For Chipotle Cultiva..
PU
01/18Shutdown clouds outlook for consumer-driven U.S. economic growth
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 833 M
EBIT 2018 338 M
Net income 2018 178 M
Finance 2018 341 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 83,49
P/E ratio 2019 43,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 14 634 M
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 499 $
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian R. Niccol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Ells Executive Chairman
Scott Boatwright Chief Operating & Restaurant Officer
John R. Hartung Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL21.97%14 634
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.01%136 891
YUM BRANDS2.97%29 494
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC14.37%29 155
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC20.85%15 360
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.16.65%12 033
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.