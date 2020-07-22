CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is net income excluding restaurant asset impairment, corporate restructuring, and certain other costs. Adjusted general and administrative expense is general and administrative expense excluding certain other costs and transformation expenses. We present these non- GAAP measures in order to facilitate meaningful evaluation of our operating performance across periods. These adjustments are intended to provide greater transparency of underlying performance and to allow investors to evaluate our business on the same basis as our management, which uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating the company's performance. Our adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted general and administrative expenses measures may not be comparable to other companies' adjusted measures. These adjustments are not necessarily indicative of what our actual financial performance would have been during the periods presented and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further details regarding these adjustments are included in the tables below

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 8,175 $ 91,028 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restaurant costs: Operating lease asset impairment and other restaurant costs(1) 2,107 480 Duplicate rent expense(2) 80 305 Corporate Restructuring: Operating lease asset impairment and other office closure costs(3) - 325 Accelerated depreciation(4) - 27 Duplicate rent expense(2) 1,216 961 Employee related restructuring costs(5) 295 2,638 Legal expenses, net - 19,600 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 3,698 $ 24,336 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(6) (425) (2,514) After tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments $ 3,273 $ 21,822 Adjusted net income $ 11,448 $ 112,850 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 28,333 28,300 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 3.22 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 3.99