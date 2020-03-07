Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.    CMG

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

(CMG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/06 04:04:04 pm
723.08 USD   -0.61%
02:48aChipotle Founder Leaving Company -- WSJ
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06Consumer Cos Down Amid Fears of Tourism Industry Bust -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chipotle Founder Leaving Company -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Matt Grossman

Steve Ells, the founder of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., is leaving the company after 27 years as part of its leadership, relinquishing his position of executive chairman.

Brian Niccol, the current chief executive officer, will take on the additional title of chairman.

Mr. Ells started the casual Mexican-food chain in 1993 and served as its CEO until 2017, when he became executive chairman.

Under Mr. Ells's leadership, the company grew from a single shop in Denver to a national brand with more than 2,600 restaurants and 83,000 workers. Chipotle was one of the first fast-casual restaurants to emphasize organic and freshly prepared ingredients.

Mr. Ells stepped down as CEO as Chipotle struggled to retain customers amid repeated food-safety scares and rising competition.

Mr. Niccol became Chipotle's CEO in March 2018. He began his career at Procter & Gamble Co. and later worked as an executive at Yum Brands Inc., where he led a rebranding for Taco Bell.

In its most recent quarter, Chipotle's same-store sales grew by 13.4% from the prior year, topping expectations. On Feb. 19, its stock finished at $933.84, its highest-ever close.

Shares closed down $4.47, or 0.6%, at $723.08, in Friday trading.

"Brian has proven that he is absolutely the right person to lead Chipotle forward and I've never been more confident about the future of this great company," Mr. Ells said in prepared remarks.

Chipotle said Neil Flanzraich will continue to serve as lead independent director and that board members Matthew Paull and Paul Cappuccio will not stand for reelection at its annual meeting this year.

--Chris Wack contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -0.61% 723.08 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.02% 121.66 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
YUM BRANDS -1.67% 89.4 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC
02:48aChipotle Founder Leaving Company -- WSJ
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06Consumer Cos Down Amid Fears of Tourism Industry Bust -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03/06CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : SEC Filing (S-3ASR)
PU
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : founder Steve Ells steps down as board chairman
AQ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Enhances Paid Parental Leave and Tests Unlimited PTO; A..
AQ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 303 M
EBIT 2020 697 M
Net income 2020 523 M
Finance 2020 703 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 38,9x
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
EV / Sales2021 2,72x
Capitalization 20 078 M
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 935,00  $
Last Close Price 723,08  $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian R. Niccol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Ells Executive Chairman
John R. Hartung Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Technology Officer
Albert S. Baldocchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-13.09%20 078
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.63%147 837
YUM BRANDS-9.74%27 351
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.33%16 598
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.71%16 043
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.14.51%12 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group