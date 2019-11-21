Log in
Chipotle Mexican Grill : Announces Alexa Reordering Skill By Giving Away Echo Dots To Rewards Members Named Alexa

11/21/2019 | 08:04am EST

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that its customers can now use the Chipotle skill for Alexa to reorder their favorite Chipotle meals for delivery or pickup. To celebrate the reorder skill and the company reaching seven million enrollments, Chipotle is giving away Amazon Echo Dots to all of its existing Chipotle Rewards members named Alexa.

To get started, download the Amazon Alexa app, enable the Chipotle skill, link your Chipotle profile and reorder your go-to Chipotle meal. It's as simple as: "Alexa, tell Chipotle to reorder my favorite for delivery."

"We always strive to introduce additional access points in the Chipotle ordering experience and overall digital ecosystem," said Nicole West, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Product Management at Chipotle. "With this new skill for Alexa, our customers can get their favorite Chipotle orders delivered straight to their door in the most convenient way possible – all they need to do is ask."

Additionally, Chipotle has also rolled out its own artificial intelligence-generated voice assistants to all 2,500 restaurants. The system is designed to reduce friction in the restaurants so that customers can go through the entire ordering process effortlessly and employees can focus on providing the strongest possible guest experience in the restaurants. The voice automation provides the option to pay ahead and the ability to skip the line and go straight to the digital pickup shelves or drive through the Chipotlane to collect the order.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of September 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Chipotle announced today that its customers can now use the Chipotle skill for Alexa to reorder their favorite Chipotle meals for delivery or pickup.

 

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-announces-alexa-reordering-skill-by-giving-away-echo-dots-to-rewards-members-named-alexa-300962477.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill


© PRNewswire 2019
