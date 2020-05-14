Chipotle Mexican Grill : Expands Uber Eats Partnership to Canada

By Michael Dabaie

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it expanded its partnership with Uber Eats into Canada.

The restaurant chain said customers in Canada can get Chipotle delivered through the Uber Eats app and website. The company said that through May 20, the delivery fee will be waived on orders of $12 or more.

Chipotle and Uber Eats said they were in a national partnership in the U.S. on March 18.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Corrections and Amplifications

This article was corrected at 8:44 a.m. ET because it misstated that Chipotle and Uber Eats announced a national partnership last month. It was announced on March 18.