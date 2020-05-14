Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.    CMG

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

(CMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chipotle Mexican Grill : Expands Uber Eats Partnership to Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:38am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it expanded its partnership with Uber Eats into Canada.

The restaurant chain said customers in Canada can get Chipotle delivered through the Uber Eats app and website. The company said that through May 20, the delivery fee will be waived on orders of $12 or more.

Chipotle and Uber Eats said they were in a national partnership in the U.S. on March 18.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Corrections and Amplifications

This article was corrected at 8:44 a.m. ET because it misstated that Chipotle and Uber Eats announced a national partnership last month. It was announced on March 18.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -2.93% 902.59 Delayed Quote.7.82%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.91% 33.02 Delayed Quote.11.03%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC
08:58aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Correction to Chipotle Expands Uber Eats Partnership to..
DJ
08:38aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Expands Uber Eats Partnership to Canada
DJ
08:05aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Expands Partnership With Uber Eats To Canada
AQ
05/13Companies Start Reaping Billions in Tax Breaks to Ride Out Economic Slump
DJ
05/08CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
05/08CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Announces Virtual Prom Afterparty With David Dobrik And..
AQ
05/07VNN : And Chipotle Introduce Stimulus Package For High Schools
PR
05/07CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Announces Virtual Prom Afterparty With David Dobrik And..
PR
05/06CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Addresses Farming Challenges In America With 20% Increa..
PR
04/30CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Free Queso Blanco, Free D..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 568 M
EBIT 2020 291 M
Net income 2020 222 M
Finance 2020 708 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 122x
P/E ratio 2021 50,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2021 3,78x
Capitalization 25 174 M
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 865,79  $
Last Close Price 902,59  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian R. Niccol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Hartung Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Technology Officer
Albert S. Baldocchi Independent Director
Neil William Flanzraich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.7.82%25 174
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-12.54%128 501
YUM BRANDS-20.14%24 211
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.1.58%18 359
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.31.04%15 059
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.66%14 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group