Chipotle Mexican Grill : Rewards Its One Millionth Rewards Member With A Year Of Free

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), announced today that it's rewarding its one millionth Chipotle Rewards member with a year's worth of free, real food. Less than one week after the nationwide launch of Chipotle Rewards, Andrea Bailey of Boylston, Massachusetts will join the ranks of Chipotle's most elite as the newest owner of a Chipotle Celebrity Card.

"We're thrilled to bring our fans Chipotle Rewards to show that the more you Chipotle, the more you can get free Chipotle," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. "Rewarding our millionth member is a great example of how we want to surprise and delight our fans with this program in the future."

After giving away a quarter of a million dollars last week, Chipotle continues to surprise and engage with its most loyal fans. The national launch of Chipotle Rewards serves as yet another touchpoint for consumers as it follows the implementation of second makelines, digital pick-up shelves and introduction of Chipotlanes.

To start earning free Chipotle with Chipotle Rewards, people can sign up in the Chipotle app or at Chipotle.com/Rewards. Those who enroll will earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, will help members earn points more quickly so real food becomes real free real fast. Chipotle Rewards brings instant gratification to customers with free chips and guac after the first purchase as a member, and with surprise birthday rewards.

Free chips and guac offer requires $5.00 minimum purchase and presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account. Redemption is subject to availability, may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers, is not valid on catering orders, and is void where prohibited. Offer expires June 23, 2019; additional restrictions may apply. For more information visit Chipotle.com/Rewards.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 2,500 restaurants as of December 31, 2018 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

