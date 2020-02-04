Log in
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

(CMG)
Chipotle's earnings beat estimates on higher prices, delivery boost

02/04/2020 | 04:36pm EST
The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly comparable sales and profit on Tuesday, benefiting from higher menu prices and expanded delivery options.

The fast-casual chain has been attracting diners through deals for members of its loyalty program and boosting online sales with a drive-thru option for orders placed on its app or website.

The efforts are a part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol's plan to boost growth after the company faced backlash following reports of a series of food-borne illnesses by diners in 2015.

Sales from online orders, which the company calls digital sales, rose 78.3% and accounted for 19.6% of total sales in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31.

Sales from restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 13.4%, beating analysts estimate of 9.52%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.86 per share, compared with estimates of $2.75.

Revenue rose 17.5% to $1.44 billion, slightly higher than the estimate of $1.40 billion.

Net income rose to $72.4 million, or $2.55 per share, from $32.02 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 544 M
EBIT 2019 489 M
Net income 2019 362 M
Finance 2019 468 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,6x
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,77x
Capitalization 24 108 M
Chart CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.
Duration : Period :
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 891,90  $
Last Close Price 867,33  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian R. Niccol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Ells Executive Chairman
Scott Boatwright Chief Operating & Restaurant Officer
John R. Hartung Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Evander Garner Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.3.61%24 458
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.89%162 804
YUM BRANDS5.00%32 242
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.72%18 489
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-10.19%16 580
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-7.84%11 550
