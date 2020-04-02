Log in
CHIYODA CORPORATION

CHIYODA CORPORATION

(6366)
Chiyoda : Important Notice concerning COVID-19

04/02/2020 | 03:13am EDT

On March 27, 2020, Chiyoda Corporation closed its 'Global Headquarters' and 'Koyasu Office & Research Park' (both located in Yokohama, Japan) in order to prevent the spread of CoViD-19. Please be informed that considering the present situation around Tokyo Metropolitan area, Chiyoda Corporation will continue to close its 'Global Headquarters' and 'Koyasu Office & Research Park' until April 10 to prevent the further spread of CoViD-19. All Chiyoda employees are encouraged work from home during that period.

Please accept our sincere apologies for the short notice and any inconvenience this change may have causes.

During the period of remote work, Chiyoda Corporation can be contacted as follows:
1.Corporate e-Mail: Employees are available by e-mail
2.Website: If you do not know the e-mail address of the person in charge, please enter your inquiry at the 'Contact Form' at our website.

We are committed to prioritizing the welfare of all our stakeholders and employees and we have been carefully tracking the progress of the coronavirus and assessing any potential risks.

End of Message

Disclaimer

Chiyoda Corporation published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 07:12:09 UTC
