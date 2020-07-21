Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli : Lindt sales and profit fall as COVID-19 hits chocolate appetite

Chocolate makers have been facing soft demand as many grocery shoppers focused on stocking up on essential supplies and made fewer impulse purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We expect organic sales in the full financial year to be around 5-7% lower than 2019," the maker of Lindor chocolate balls said in a statement on Tuesday, while it now expects a operating profit margin of around 10%.

The company said the outlook was based on the assumption of no more large-scale lockdowns and a Christmas business similar to last year.

For the first half of 2020, Lindt report organic sales falling 8.1% to 1.53 billion Swiss francs (1.29 billion pounds), while net profit slid to 19.7 million francs, from 88.1 million francs in the year-ago period, Lindt & Spruengli said.

Sales were particularly affected by the restrictions on retail trade and the temporary closure of around 500 of Lindt's own shops over Easter, normally a peak season for sales.

The group confirmed its mid-to long-term organic sales growth target of 5-7% per year, and said it should be possible to exceed this range in 2021 due to the expected catch-up effect.

Operating profit should return to the level of around 15% in 2022/23, and the operating margin should again improve by 20-40 basis points per year in the medium to long term, the group said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)