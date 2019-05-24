Choice Hotels International : Beachfront Cambria Hotel Breaks Ground In Fort Lauderdale

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction has begun on the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) and developed by Hotel Motel Inc. The hotel will be within short walking distance to public North Beach access when it opens in 2020. This is Cambria Hotels' second hotel in the city, joining the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port.

The 104-room Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, which will be located at 2231 N Ocean Blvd., will offer ocean views and convenient access to The Strip, the city's popular waterfront promenade with dining and retail options. The hotel will also be located a short drive from the Broward County Convention Center; Port Everglades, one of the world's busiest cruise terminals; and several corporate headquarters, including DHL Solutions America, SATO Global Solutions, and Spirit Airlines.

"The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach will allow guests to take advantage of everything that makes the city a bustling destination year-round," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With more than 10 million leisure and business travel visitors annually, Fort Lauderdale is the perfect market to welcome a second Cambria hotel, our sought-after upscale brand."

The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach will feature upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

A pool with oceanfront views

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Onsite dining featuring freshly prepared food, local craft beer on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails

Multi-function meeting space

State-of-the-art fitness center

Locally inspired design

The hotel is being developed by Hotel Motel Inc. which is owned by Jai Motwani, an experienced developer with several hotels in southern Florida.

"Choice Hotels has been a phenomenal collaborator from the moment we first signed our franchise agreement," said Motwani. "The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach will be perfect for travelers searching for a unique, upscale experience. We can't wait to provide our guests with a memorable hotel stay."

There are more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The Cambia brand will enter more prime markets this year, including Anaheim and Napa, Calif.; Boston; and Houston.

