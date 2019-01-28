Choice Hotels International : Cambria Hotels Begins Transformation of Downtown Los Angeles Building with "Sky Breaking"

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is excited to announce that PNK Group Investments has begun construction on the Cambria Hotel Los Angeles – Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Slated to open in 2020, the 13-story, 180-room hotel is the adaptive reuse of a Historic Core District building built in 1927 that was once the office for the Los Angeles Police Department Vice Squad.

Located at 419 S. Spring Street, the hotel will be situated along Gallery Row, one of the city's top arts attractions, and within walking distance to Little Tokyo's shopping boutiques and trendy restaurants. The hotel will be close to a number of cultural and entertainment options, including Grand Central Market, Museum of Contemporary Art, The STAPLES Center, Dodger Stadium, L.A. Live, and the Regent Theatre DTLA.

"Downtown Los Angeles has experienced major revitalization in the past decade, making Spring Street an ideal location to meet the renewed interest in the growing area. Choice is committed to expanding the Cambria Hotels brand throughout L.A. and this hotel joins the already open Cambria Hotel LAX, with several other new construction hotels in development in Anaheim, Burbank, and Calabasas," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With the recent relocation of high-profile company headquarters like Spotify and Warner Music Group, as well as the increase in local attractions, Downtown Los Angeles has reinvented itself as a destination for business and leisure travelers. We're excited for this Cambria Hotel adaptive reuse project to be a part of the renaissance."

The Cambria Hotel Los Angeles – Spring Street will feature upscale amenities designed for modern travelers, including:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites

Nearly 8,000 square-feet of multi-function meeting space, including separate banquet, board, and wine rooms

State-of-the-art fitness center

Locally inspired design

PNK Group Investments was founded in 1982 and is based in Hollywood, Calif. The company engages in the acquisition, construction, renovation, and operation of hotels throughout California and Texas.

"Greater Los Angeles has always been a popular travel spot for U.S. and global travelers, and the Downtown area of this vibrant city is quickly becoming a top destination in its own right. The Los Angeles Convention Center attracts more than 2 million visitors annually and the city is exploding with new restaurants and shops catering to a diverse population," said Sagar Kumar, managing member of PNK Group Investments. "We cannot wait for guests to experience the one-of-a-kind transformed Cambria Hotel Los Angeles – Spring Street and all of the upscale amenities offered."

