Choice Hotels International : Cambria Hotels Debuts in Massachusetts with South Boston Opening

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), announced its official entry into Massachusetts with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston. The hotel is the eighth Cambria location to open its doors this year — together representing over 1,100 upscale rooms. Up to five more Cambria hotels are expected to open in top-tier markets across the country by year-end.

A visible addition to the South Boston skyline at 6 West Broadway, the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston is located within walking distance of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and the city's rapidly developing Seaport District — which, in addition to offering numerous shopping, dining, and cultural attractions, is home to major corporations including General Electric, Gillette, and Amazon's regional technology office. The hotel sits directly across from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Red Line T station, providing easy access to all points in the city, Cambridge, as well as Boston Logan International Airport.

"We couldn't think of a more fitting place to welcome the Bay State's first Cambria hotel and continue a busy period for the brand than South Boston — one of the city's fastest growing neighborhoods," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The hotel conveys a unique sense of place through dramatic design and architecture, which perfectly bridges the area's industrial past with the city's academic spirit. The Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston embodies what resonates with today's experience-hungry travelers looking for modern, little luxuries, without the guilt."

The Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston features unique and upscale amenities that appeal to modern guests, including:

A 4,000-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge that offers expansive city views and a full-service menu, including weekend brunch

A bar and café with outdoor seating that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a focus on breakfast-to-go for busy travelers

Multifunction event space with a two-story glass wall overlooking the city skyline for up to 200 people — ideal for weddings or corporate events

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding

Locally inspired décor that celebrates the neighborhood's industrial past as well as New England's rich literary tradition

Digital plant installation by London -based artist Simon Heijdens , bringing natural elements into the hotel's urban location

State-of-the-art fitness center

The hotel was developed by City Point Capital, an experienced real estate investor that has developed and designed numerous commercial and residential properties throughout the Greater Boston area, and will be managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels, an award-winning hospitality and management company.

"Boston is our hometown, so it was important that the hotel reflect the heart and soul of the neighborhood," said Ryan Sillery, principal and owner, City Point Capital. "We're proud that the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston manages to convey a genuine 'Southie' experience while embracing the area's innovative future — and thrilled to work with Choice to bring this hotel to life."

There are currently more than 45 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels, including a soon-to-open property in Anaheim, California.

About City Point Capital

Founded in 2009, the foundation of City Point Capital (CPC) is to improve the landscape and market of real estate in the City of Boston. The individuals that make up the CPC team are Boston area natives, valuing enhancement and growth of their hometown. The team continues to foster relationships with local representatives and neighbors to build sustainable developments in the city. CPC leverages their established local network to source high conviction deals and target well-located, under-utilized properties in need of repositioning as well as high quality assets with a distressed capital structure. The team has extensive asset management experience, allowing CPC to create and implement a detailed value-added strategy through proactive redevelopment and property management. The team preserves their commendable reputation in the City of Boston among partners, the community, and the city & state organizations.

