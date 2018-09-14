Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Choice Hotels International Inc    CHH

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC (CHH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Choice Hotels International : Cambria Hotels Introduces Indianapolis Hotel in Growing Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2018/PRNewswire / -- On the heels of record tourism growth in Indianapolis, the Cambria Hotels brand debuted its second hotel in the area with the grand opening of the Cambria Hotel Westfield. Located at 18592 Carousel Lane, the 152-room upscale hotel highlights the brand's continued expansion in key U.S. markets.

'Indianapolisboasts a diversified economic landscape anchored by the health care, education, and financial sectors, as well as a tourism industry that has experienced six-straight years of growth. The Cambria Hotel Westfield is the ideal location for business and leisure travelers looking to maximize their time and take advantage of all that the city has to offer,' said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. 'We know guests visiting Indianapoliswill enjoy a sense of place and a sense of space at this hotel with all of the little luxuries modern travelers look forward to when on the road.'

The Cambria Hotel Westfield features several hallmarks of the Cambria Hotels brand, including:

  • An indoor pool and state-of-the-art fitness center
  • Spa-style bathrooms
  • Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms with plush bedding
  • Menus featuring freshly handcrafted food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites
  • 3,800 square-feet of multi-function meeting space and business services

The upscale property is a part of the Westfield Grand Park Village, directly across from Westfield'sGrand Park Sports Campus. The hotel is a short drive from downtown Indianapolis, offering guests access to many of the city's corporate offices and major attractions, including the Indianapolis Convention Center, National Collegiate Athletic Association, the Klipsch Music Center, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to NASCAR's iconic Indy 500. The city, with a rich history in professional and collegiate athletics, will host the NBA All Star Weekend and the National College Football Championship Game in coming years.

The Cambria Hotels brand is franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. The Cambria Hotel Westfield was developed in collaboration with Ceres Enterprises and The Orlean Company.

'Guests love the Cambriaproduct, which is uniquely designed with modern amenities and locally-curated details to exceed the expectations of travelers,' said David Crisafi, president of Ceres Enterprises. 'We've enjoyed working with Choice Hotels to develop and open several other Cambriaproperties in Minnesota, Indiana, and Ohio, and cannot wait for guests visiting the Indianapolisarea to experience another great Cambriahotel.'

'Time and time again Cambria Hotels delivers a great experience for guests, and the Cambria Hotel Westfield is another example of that. Westfield'sgrowth in the greater Indianapolisarea with many attractions and top businesses make this hotel the perfect fit for both leisure and business travelers,' said David Orlean, president, Orlean Company.

About Cambria Hotels
Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,800 hotels, representing more than 550,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Ceres Enterprises, LLC
Ceres Enterprises, LLC, owns and operates fine hotels. It is family owned and managed by Frank Crisafi, CEO, and his son, David Crisafi, President. Both have extensive and successful careers in hotel and real estate development and they have each earned their Law Degrees from Cleveland State University and the University of Virginia, respectively. Working with the premier franchises of the hotel industry, Marriott, Hilton, and Choice, they have developed a market-dominating portfolio in the Cleveland and Troy, Ohio markets, as well as in Noblesville, IN. Learn more at www.ceresdevelopment.com.

About The Orlean Company
Access to a good home is a vital piece of the American Dream. That dream prompted Arthur Orlean to establish The Orlean Company in 1954. He started with the construction of single family homes, built with care. High demand, and the company's reputation for quality, drove steady growth. In the sixties, The Orlean Company expanded into developing and constructing both conventional housing, and HUD-insured multifamily apartments. Since then, The Orlean Company has grown to become a leader in developing residential properties, commercial real estate and rehabilitation projects. Learn more at www.orleanco.com.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

For further information: Alannah Don, Choice Hotels: 301-592-5154, Alannah.don@choicehotels.com

Disclaimer

Choice Hotels International Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 16:22:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONA
06:23pCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Introduces Indianapolis Hotel in Gr..
PU
02:01pCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215
PR
01:03pCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Loyalty Program Brings Back Popular Promotion; Cho..
AQ
09/13CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Loyalty Program Brings Back Popular Promotion
PR
09/13CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Named No. 6 on Annual Ranking of "Top 100 Companie..
PR
09/12CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Skip the counter when picking up a rental car; Rec..
AQ
09/11CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Privileges Elite Members To Receive Elevated Statu..
PU
09/11CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Win the Ultimate Fan Experience with the Comfort C..
PR
09/11CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Launches 'Travel Like a Boss' Sweep..
AQ
09/10CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Launches "Travel Like a Boss" Sweep..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:09aChoice Hotels declares $0.215 dividend 
08/23Recent Spin Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Trades At A Significant, Undeserved.. 
08/14Confidence in the lodging sector 
08/12How To Obtain Leverage Without Margin Or Loans 
08/08Choice Hotels International's (CHH) CEO Pat Pacious on Q2 2018 Results - Earn.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 093 M
EBIT 2018 314 M
Net income 2018 211 M
Debt 2018 679 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 21,92
P/E ratio 2019 19,75
EV / Sales 2018 4,81x
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
Capitalization 4 573 M
Chart CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Choice Hotels International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 84,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick S. Pacious President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart W. Bainum Chairman
Dominic E. Dragisich Chief Financial Officer
Todd Davis Chief Information Officer
John Bonds SVP-Enterprise Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC4.06%4 573
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-33.83%5 290
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC4.68%3 754
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.06%3 350
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.-29.45%2 994
NH HOTEL GROUP SA4.92%2 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.