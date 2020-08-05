Choice Hotels International : Cambria Hotels Launches New Podcast Series To Inspire Modern Travelers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), announced today the launch of their first-ever podcast series, "Travel Inspired With Cambria Hotels." The original series, hosted by Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels, and Rick Hertan, director, Cambria Hotels brand management, explores the topics travelers value most while on the road and the ways in which Cambria hotels are carefully designed to cater to those priorities with approachable indulgences and customizable guest experiences. The podcast, which includes six mini-episodes meant to provide inspiration and help busy, on-the-go travelers to navigate the new travel landscape, are free to consumers and available to stream now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Stitcher, Pandora, iHeart and Google Podcasts.

"At Cambria Hotels, our team of hospitality experts is committed to creating unique experiences that deliver what guests want out of their travels. We utilize industry insights with health, safety and comfort in mind to cater to the evolving demands of the modern traveler," said Cannon. "This podcast is yet another way for us to innovate as a brand and connect with travelers in a fresh way. Cambria Hotels' more than 50 open locations across the U.S. are designed with thoughtful touches to help guests refresh, relax and recharge, and we're excited to offer this limited-series podcast to inspire future travel for a variety of guests wherever their next destination is."

Cannon and Hertan provide a look into how Cambria hotels are designed to reflect local destinations and immerse guests in the essence of the city. Topics include:

Maximizing time and relaxation with purposeful design

The importance of creating a sense of space and place

Unwinding with spa-like comforts

Hosting successful business meetings at Cambria Hotels in compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local regulations

Experiencing local culture without leaving the hotel

Tasting the city through locally inspired cuisine

"As a brand, we pride ourselves on providing guests with locally inspired touches, from fresh, locally sourced food and craft beer options, to design that immerses them in the surrounding city," said Hertan. "The unique characteristics of the city they are visiting come alive from the comfort of their hotel, even if they are unable to get out and explore. We hope this podcast will provide a taste of the Cambria Hotels stay experience and help listeners make their next getaway as seamless and enjoyable as possible."

Cannon and Hertan also discuss how Cambria's unique design elements elevate modern travelers' stays and how Cambria Hotels has implemented changes to the layouts of communal spaces, as part of Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

To learn more about Cambria Hotels' approachable indulgences, visit choicehotels.com/Cambria.

About Cambria Hotels ®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 590,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2020 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambria-hotels-launches-new-podcast-series-to-inspire-modern-travelers-301106752.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.