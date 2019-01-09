Choice Hotels International : Cambria Hotels Opens in Downtown Omaha, Nebraska

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), the Cambria Hotels brand continues its expansion with the opening of a hotel in Omaha, Neb. The 128-room upscale Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown is the first Cambria hotel to open in the state of Nebraska, joining the brand's growing presence in key Midwestern cities, such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio, and Madison, Wis. The Cambria brand pipeline also includes hotels in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.

The Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown is located at 740 N.14th Street, minutes from numerous businesses and attractions. Nearby Fortune 500 companies include Mutual of Omaha and the headquarters of Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific Railroad and Kiewit Corporation. Major leisure draws for guests include the world-class Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and the historic Old Market neighborhood, which features unique shops, boutiques, pubs, restaurants, and entertainment. The hotel is also a short distance from Omaha's international airport, Eppley Airfield, and the annual NCAA College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.

"The Cambria Hotel Downtown Omaha's prime location offers travelers access to more than 45,000 businesses and the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "This hotel underscores our commitment to expanding the Cambria Hotels brand in key urban markets throughout the country. We're proud to deliver another upscale lodging experience to the growing Midwest region."

The Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown features upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites

Multi-function meeting space

State-of-the-art fitness center

Locally inspired design

O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC, is a proven hospitality firm that collaborated on the development of this hotel. It has previously developed Cambria Hotels in North Scottsdale, Ariz. as well as Plano and McAllen, Texas, with additional Cambria Hotels arriving soon in Louisville, Ky. and Sarasota, Fla.

"Omaha hosts more than 12 million visitors annually, a number that continues to increase year after year, thanks to a thriving economy and tremendous local attractions. The Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown is the perfect addition to the city to meet this demand, and we can't wait for business and leisure travelers to experience its upscale and modern amenities," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of O'Reilly Hospitality Management.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,900 hotels, representing more than 560,000 rooms in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

Founded in 2006 by Tim O'Reilly and based in Springfield, Missouri, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC is an experienced hospitality firm specializing in the design, development, and management of hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties across the nation. Founded on the principles of world class guest service, sustainable business practices, community involvement, philanthropic outreach, and a commitment to elevating the lives of its team members, O'Reilly Hospitality Management is truly an innovative force in the hospitality space, and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and forward-thinking initiatives to 24 existing properties in its portfolio, with continuous development of new projects across the U.S. "We do whatever it takes to make every guest smile," thanks to award-winning service, sustainable and socially responsible business practices, and a TEAM buoyed by a caring and involved company. For more information please visit http://www.ohospitalitymanagement.com and to connect with O'Reilly Hospitality Management like us on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambria-hotels-opens-in-downtown-omaha-nebraska-300775795.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.