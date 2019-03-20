Choice Hotels International : Comfort Hotels Continues Expansion as Transformation Advances

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comfort hotels brand, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its United States expansion with seven hotels already opening this year from coast to coast. These hotels are the latest to showcase the new Comfort logo, unveiled last May as a capstone to the brand's multi-year transformation. More than 700 Comfort hotels already feature the elevated look and feel. In addition, more than 170 hotels have installed new signs, while over 450 hotels are in the process of obtaining new signage.

"The renewed Comfort brand appeals to developers and a wide range of guests across the U.S.," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "As the transformation moves into the final phase, the investment is paying off as hotels that completed their renovations are on average experiencing a significant RevPAR lift within two quarters after refreshing."

The Comforts that opened this year are:

Comfort Inn & Suites in Findley Lake, N.Y.

Comfort Inn & Suites in Slidell, La.

Comfort Inn & Suites in Wildwood, Fla.

Comfort Inn & Suites in Michigan City, Ind.

Comfort Suites in Burlington, Wash.

Comfort Suites in Eufaula, Ala.

Comfort Suites in Humble, Texas

Choice and its franchisees are investing $2.5 billion in the Comfort brand transformation to deliver a more consistent, up-to-date guest experience. More than 60 Comfort hotels are expected to open this year in major markets, such as Brooklyn, N.Y.; Nashville, Tenn.; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; and San Diego. In addition, there are nearly 300 hotels in the pipeline, 80 percent of which are new construction.

"Cultivating relationships with our franchisees is paramount and one of our key differentiators at Choice," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "We are deeply thankful for their collaboration, which has been critical to the success of the Comfort transformation as evidenced by these key openings."

For more information on Choice Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

Comfort® Rested. Set. Go.®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for more than 30 years. With Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites and Comfort Suites hotel properties nationwide, the Comfort brand family is ready to take care of guests everywhere they need to be. And with hundreds of newly renovated properties, the Comfort brand is committed to helping guests feel refreshed and ready to take on the day, whether they are traveling for business or leisure. Comfort is the largest 100 percent smoke-free hotel brand in North America with more than 1,800 properties open and operating. At Comfort hotels, complimentary amenities include a hot, hearty and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. Rested. Set. Go.® Because behind every great day is a great night. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Comfort-Inn , www.choicehotels.com/Comfort-Suites or https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/ .

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com .

