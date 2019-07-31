Choice Hotels International : Comfort On Pace To Open More Than One Hotel Per Week In 2019

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comfort hotels brand, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), welcomed a new Comfort Suites just outside of Columbus, Ohio, as it announced that the brand is on pace to open more than one hotel per week this year.

The newly constructed, four-story, 84-room Comfort Suites Marysville Columbus – Northwest is the latest to open as part of the brand's multi-year transformation, featuring rooms and public spaces with a modern design, as well as the new Comfort logo. The Comfort brand has more than 300 properties in its pipeline, 80 percent of which are new construction. More than 40 Comfort hotels are expected to open this year in major cities, like Dallas; Nashville, Tenn.; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; and San Diego.

"With Comfort's new look and feel, Comfort Suites makes all guests feel welcome — no matter what brings them to Marysville," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "The Comfort brand has never looked better and this property represents the best the brand has to offer. Business and leisure travelers visiting this hotel can depend on Comfort's proven reliability, value and convenience — everything they need for a refreshing stay."

Situated at 1081 Lydia Dr., the Comfort Suites Marysville Columbus – Northwest is located minutes from the corporate headquarters of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and just off the "33 Smart Mobility Corridor" — a 35-mile stretch of highway known for having the largest concentration of manufacturers, research & development firms and logistics companies in the state. The hotel is in the center of the corridor's "automotive cluster," where over 65 automotive companies — among the region's largest employers — have manufacturing plants, offices, and testing engineering facilities. The Comfort hotel also offers easy access to Ohio University at Dublin, hundreds of acres of parks and several golf courses.

"Comfort's strong openings pace reflects the steady developer demand reinforcing the brand's leadership in the upper midscale segment," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "The ever-increasing number of updated Comfort hotels and our new-construction pipeline will allow the Comfort brand to thrive for years to come."

The Comfort Suites Marysville Columbus – Northwest is designed to meet the needs of business and leisure guests with amenities that make for a warm and welcoming stay, including:

Modern guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding and bath amenities

Meeting space and catering service for up to 52 people

Open lobbies with space to work and socialize

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast, featuring the brand's signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and fresh coffees and teas

Free Wi-Fi and business centers

24-hour fitness center

100% smoke-free facilities

The Comfort Suites Marysville Columbus – Northwest was developed by WB Services Construction, LLC, and represents the first Choice-branded hotel in their portfolio.

"Our Ohio roots run deep, and when the opportunity arose to develop a new hotel with great brand recognition in our home state, we had to act," said John Weaver, project manager, WB Services. "We tapped into Choice's decades of upper midscale leadership to bring this hotel to life and invest in our community."

About Comfort®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Comfort Suites are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family is steadily progressing on a multiyear transformation initiative that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo—signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside. As the largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

About WB Services, LLC

WB Services Construction, with Ohio roots since 1933, represents an 80-year commitment to the Ohio construction industry. We provide the highest-quality products, outstanding technical service and strong customer service capabilities. With all our products, our people are the key. We have a dedicated staff with extensive knowledge that can assist you with the most complex problems. Additionally, we work closely with our manufacturers to insure our standard of quality is met.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

