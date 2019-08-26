Choice Hotels International : Privileges Brings Back Member-Favorite Promotion For Fall Travel

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is bringing back its "One Stay. Two Stays. Free Stay." member promotion. Starting August 28, Choice Privileges guests who book two separate qualifying stays — and check-in between Sept. 4 and Nov. 8 — will earn enough points for a free night that can be redeemed at over 1,000 hotels in Choice's family of brands. There is no limit to how many points towards free nights can be earned, and points never expire for Choice Privileges members.

"On top of all the benefits Choice Privileges offers, we know fast free nights are what our members want. This promotion is just another example of how we are delivering for our guests and helping them save big this fall," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "Whether it's the first stay of the year or the 100th, our 'One Stay. Two Stays. Free Stay.' promotion helps Choice Privileges members see the world for less."

To participate in the "One Stay. Two Stays. Free Stay." promotion, Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before check-out and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app, or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additional details on the promotion and redemption can be found at www.ChoiceHotels.com/freenight.

Additionally, this fall, Choice Hotels is offering all guests – including those not yet enrolled in Choice Privileges – the opportunity to maximize their seasonal travel with a special, limited time offer. Now through Sept. 4, guests who book a prepaid stay between Sept. 15 and Dec. 30 at participating Choice-branded hotels will receive 20% off their entire stay. Additional details for this limited promotion can be found at https://www.choicehotels.com/promo/fall-savings.

Choice Privileges has consistently been named a top hotel loyalty program by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. The free membership offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee or shared rides credits through the exclusive, one-of-a kind, Your Extras program.

