Choice Hotels International : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, today reported its results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Highlights include: Net income was $74.4 million for the second quarter 2019, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 . Adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 6, increased 5% to $66.7 million from the 2018 second quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.19 , a 7% increase from the 2018 second quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter were $100.4 million , an increase of 6.5% from the same period of 2018. The company exceeded the top end of its second quarter 2019 adjusted EPS guidance by $0.04 per share and raised its full year adjusted EPS by $0.07 at the midpoint of the range. The company raised its full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by $2.0 million at the midpoint of the range. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2019, the company: Entered the final stages of the $2.5 billion transformation of its flagship Comfort brand. Only one-third of Comfort hotels is either under renovation or will undergo renovations in the second half of the year, a significant milestone for the multi-year initiative. Achieved 16% growth in the number of domestic rooms in its upscale brands, Cambria and Ascend, as of June 30, 2019 , from the second quarter 2018. Expanded the number of domestic hotels in its extended stay brands to over 380, a 7% increase from June 30, 2018 , and increased the extended stay domestic pipeline by 18% to over 250 hotels. Grew Choice Privileges, the company's award-winning loyalty program, to over 42 million members. "We're pleased to report another quarter of excellent financial performance and a positive outlook for the remainder of the year," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "We're especially pleased that the transformation of our flagship Comfort brand is progressing on schedule and paying off: renovated hotels are outperforming the segment and capturing more business travel while developer demand remains strong. Additionally, our strategic investment in the upscale Cambria brand is propelling its rapid growth across the country—this summer alone, seven Cambria hotels are expected to open their doors in top-tier markets, which, together, represent more than 1,200 upscale rooms that will join our upscale portfolio." Additional details from the company's 2019 second quarter results are as follows: Revenues Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , were $317.7 million , an increase of 8% from total revenues reported for the same period of 2018. Total revenues, excluding marketing and reservation system fees, for the second quarter increased 5% over the prior year comparable period to $145.2 million . Domestic royalty fees for the second quarter totaled $100.8 million , a 3% increase from the second quarter of 2018. The company's effective domestic royalty rate increased 10 basis points for the second quarter, compared to the same period of the prior year. Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 0.1% for the second quarter, compared to the same period of the prior year. Comfort hotels that have completed renovations outpaced their competitive set by 60 basis points, driven by both business and leisure travel. Procurement services revenue increased 17% in the second quarter to $20.8 million , compared to the same period of the prior year. Development The number of domestic franchised hotels and rooms, as of June 30, 2019 , increased 2.0% and 2.1%, respectively, from June 30, 2018 . International franchised hotels and rooms, as of June 30, 2019 , increased 4.1% and 5.4%, respectively, from June 30, 2018 . The company achieved 5.4% and 5.1% net unit growth in the Clarion and Quality brands, respectively, further strengthening its midscale presence. The company awarded 181 domestic franchise agreements in the second quarter of 2019, including 107 awarded in the month of June, the largest number of agreements awarded in June in the company's history as a public company. The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development, as of June 30, 2019 , increased 4% to 988 from June 30, 2018 . The new-construction domestic pipeline totaled 753 hotels, as of June 30, 2019 , a 7% increase from June 30, 2018 . The company's total international pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction, or approved for development totaled 123, as of June 30, 2019 , versus 74 hotels as of June 30, 2018 . Use of Cash Flows Dividends

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company paid cash dividends totaling approximately $24 million. Based on the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.215 per share of common stock, the company expects to pay dividends totaling approximately $48 million during 2019. Stock Repurchases

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of common stock for approximately $42 million under its stock repurchase program, as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. At June 30, 2019, the company had authorization to purchase up to 1.7 million additional shares of common stock under its share repurchase program. Hotel Development & Financing

The company has allocated up to $725 million to its program that encourages growth of the upscale Cambria Hotels brand. Investments under this program may include joint-venture investments, forgivable key-money loans, senior mortgage loans, development loans and mezzanine lending, as well as hotel ownership and the operation of a land-banking program. With respect to lending, hotel ownership and joint-venture investments, the company generally expects to recycle these investments within a five-year period. As of June 30, 2019, the company had approximately $393 million reflected on its consolidated balance sheet pursuant to these financial support activities. In late July 2019, the company redeemed a third party's remaining equity stake in a joint venture that held four key Cambria hotels, increasing the outstanding investment under the current Cambria program to approximately $553 million. The redemption of the remaining joint venture interest in these strategically important hotels reflects the company's continued investment in accelerating the brand's development. These hotels not only provide a strategic benefit to the brand but are also expected to generate financial returns for the company's shareholders. The company does not anticipate owning these hotels on a permanent basis and will consider a sale to a franchisee in the future. Loss on Sale and Impairment of Assets During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the company recognized a loss on sale and asset impairments totaling $4.6 million and $14.9 million, respectively, related to its reporting unit that provided software as a service ("SaaS") technology solutions to vacation rental management companies primarily in Europe. The company purchased the reporting unit in 2015 to support its vacation rentals initiative but determined that the technology and services were no longer required to support the company's growth plans. As a result, the company reached an agreement to divest the reporting unit and completed the sale of the business during the second quarter of 2019. Outlook The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook below exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from the company's marketing and reservation system activities, the gain (loss) on sale and impairment of assets as well as other items. See Exhibit 7 for the calculation of adjusted forecasted results and the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures. The company's outlook does not reflect the third quarter 2019 redemption of a third party's remaining equity stake in a joint venture that held four strategically located Cambria hotels. The company currently estimates that the redemption and financial reporting consolidation will generate incremental EBITDA of approximately $3 to $5 million for the remainder of the year. The company is currently completing its purchase price accounting and expects to report the impact of the transaction on net income and EPS in its third quarter earnings release. Net income for full-year 2019 is expected to range between $200 million and $206 million , or $3.58 to $3.68 per share. Adjusted EPS for full-year 2019 is expected to range between $4.16 and $4.22 , representing an increase of $0.07 at the midpoint from the company's previous guidance. The company expects full-year 2019 adjusted net income to range between $232 million and $236 million . Third quarter 2019 adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.25 and $1.29 . Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2019 is expected to range between $358 million and $363 million , representing an increase of $2.0 million at the midpoint from the company's previous guidance. The company's outlook for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS is based on the current number of shares of common stock outstanding and, therefore, do not reflect any subsequent changes that may occur due to new equity grants or further repurchases of common stock under the company's stock repurchase program. Net domestic units for 2019 are expected to increase by approximately 2%. Domestic RevPAR for the third quarter of 2019 is expected to range between 0% and 2% versus the same period of the prior year. Domestic RevPAR is expected to range between 0% and 1% for full year 2019. The domestic effective royalty rate is expected to increase between 8 and 12 basis points for full-year 2019, as compared to full-year 2018. Conference Call Choice Hotels International will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's 2019 second quarter results. The dial-in number to listen to the call domestically is 888-349-0087 and the number for international participants is 1-412-317-5259. A live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website, http://investor.choicehotels.com/, and can be accessed via the Events and Presentations tab. About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com. Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, earnings, and other financial and operational measures, company debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, future operations, and expected benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Several factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to general, domestic, and foreign economic conditions; foreign currency fluctuations; operating risks common in the lodging and franchising industries; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses, changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel-development and financing activities; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotels rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; operating risks associated with our international operations; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to manage our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted SG&A, adjusted hotel margins excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 6, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, EPS, total revenues, and operating margins. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below. In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude acquisition-related transition and transaction costs and the loss on sale and impairment of assets primarily related to the company's operations that provide Software as a Service ("SaaS") technology solutions to vacation-rental management companies to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation-system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation-system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations. Revenues and Adjusted Operating Margins, Excluding Marketing and Reservation System Activities: The company reports revenues and adjusted operating margins, excluding marketing and reservation-system activities. Previously, the company reported certain non-GAAP measures that excluded the marketing and reservation-system activities, as well as revenues derived from other, non-hotel franchising aspects of the company's operations. The company is no longer excluding the other non-hotel franchising revenues from these measures because their impact is insignificant on the company's overall results. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation-system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation-system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery, and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation-system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. © 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved. Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





























(Unaudited)









































































































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,











Variance









Variance



2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

$

% (In thousands, except per share amounts)

































































REVENUES

































































Royalty fees

$ 106,427

$ 103,219

$ 3,208

3%

$ 186,780

$ 179,917

$ 6,863

4% Initial franchise and relicensing fees

6,675

6,481

194

3%

13,482

12,695

787

6% Procurement services

20,829

17,833

2,996

17%

32,776

27,771

5,005

18% Marketing and reservation system

172,465

157,347

15,118

10%

282,529

264,348

18,181

7% Other

11,288

10,561

727

7%

20,437

20,104

333

2% Total revenues

317,684

295,441

22,243

8%

536,004

504,835

31,169

6%

































OPERATING EXPENSES

































































Selling, general and administrative

46,980

46,270

710

2%

86,494

87,134

(640)

(1%) Depreciation and amortization

3,405

3,669

(264)

(7%)

7,021

6,722

299

4% Marketing and reservation system

160,121

136,568

23,553

17%

279,960

255,796

24,164

9% Total operating expenses

210,506

186,507

23,999

13%

373,475

349,652

23,823

7%

































Gain (loss) on sale & impairment of assets, net

(4,641)

82

(4,723)

NM

(14,942)

82

(15,024)

NM

































Operating income

102,537

109,016

(6,479)

(6%)

147,587

155,265

(7,678)

(5%)

































OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET































Interest expense

11,093

11,705

(612)

(5%)

22,304

23,014

(710)

(3%) Interest income

(2,784)

(1,643)

(1,141)

69%

(5,397)

(3,252)

(2,145)

66% Other (gains) losses

(906)

(503)

(403)

80%

(3,104)

(383)

(2,721)

710% Equity in net (income) loss of affiliates

980

(567)

1,547

(273%)

3,151

5,401

(2,250)

(42%) Total other income and expenses, net

8,383

8,992

(609)

(7%)

16,954

24,780

(7,826)

(32%)

































Income before income taxes

94,154

100,024

(5,870)

(6%)

130,633

130,485

148

0% Income taxes

19,765

20,185

(420)

(2%)

26,163

25,560

603

2% Net income

$ 74,389

$ 79,839

$ (5,450)

(7%)

$ 104,470

$ 104,925

$ (455)

(0%)



































































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.34

$ 1.41

$ (0.07)

(5%)

$ 1.88

$ 1.85

$ 0.03

2%



































































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.33

$ 1.40

$ (0.07)

(5%)

$ 1.87

$ 1.83

$ 0.04

2% Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)



























(In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

December 31,









2019

2018



























ASSETS



























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 34,407

$ 26,642 Accounts receivable, net



181,452

138,018 Other current assets



61,005

79,124

Total current assets



276,864

243,784















Intangible assets, net



272,208

271,188 Goodwill





159,197

168,996 Property and equipment, net

149,084

127,535 Investments in unconsolidated entities 108,843

109,016 Notes receivable, net of allowances

86,905

83,440 Operating lease right-of-use-asset

25,574

- Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value 23,313

19,398 Other assets





112,289

115,013



















Total assets

$ 1,214,277

$ 1,138,370















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





















Accounts payable



$ 96,752

$ 73,511 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 73,851

92,651 Deferred revenue



68,695

67,614 Liability for guest loyalty program

81,202

83,566 Current portion of long-term debt

508

1,097

Total current liabilities

321,008

318,439















Long-term debt



784,280

753,514 Deferred revenue



108,128

110,278 Liability for guest loyalty program

44,923

52,327 Operating lease liabilities



23,594

- Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations 28,029

24,212 Other liabilities





26,975

63,372

















Total liabilities



1,336,937

1,322,142

















Total shareholders' deficit

(122,660)

(183,772)



















Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 1,214,277

$ 1,138,370 Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)

























(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30,









2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 104,470

$ 104,925







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided





by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 7,021

6,722 Depreciation and amortization - marketing and reservation system 8,599

10,048 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 5,051

4,375 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 15,042

- (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (2,189)

(82) Provision for bad debts, net 3,535

4,356 Non-cash stock compensation and other charges 8,173

7,716 Non-cash interest and other (income) loss (2,910)

808 Deferred income taxes 2,418

3,828 Equity in net losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, less distributions received 5,380

6,702 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (19,122)

(20,326) Change in working capital & other, net of acquisition (37,729)

(65,258)







NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 97,739

63,814







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Investment in property and equipment (38,177)

(21,611) Investment in intangible assets (1,037)

(1,329) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

(231,317) Proceeds from sales of assets 10,585

3,052 Payment on business disposition, net (10,783)

- Contributions to equity method investments (13,676)

(7,206) Distributions from equity method investments 7,509

1,210 Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (2,276)

(2,047) Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 1,714

1,828 Issuance of notes receivable (4,877)

(19,005) Collections of notes receivable 5,442

3,505 Other items, net 309

232







NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (45,267)

(272,688)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Net borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities 9,400

69,000 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 20,715

352 Principal payments on long-term debt (248)

(362) Debt issuance costs -

(914) Purchase of treasury stock (42,437)

(70,573) Dividends paid (24,131)

(24,454) (Payments on) proceeds from transfer of interest in notes receivable (24,409)

173 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,271

38,059







NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (44,839)

11,281







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 7,633

(197,593) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 132

(595) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,642

235,336







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 34,407

$ 37,148 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 4 SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION

DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM

(UNAUDITED)





















































































































































































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Change



















































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily

















Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR















































Comfort Inn

$ 93.10

63.9%

$ 59.44

$ 93.46

64.3%

$ 60.07

(0.4%)

(40) bps

(1.0%)



Comfort Suites

98.04

69.7%

68.37

97.95

69.8%

68.36

0.1%

(10) bps

0.0%



Sleep

84.46

64.9%

54.85

84.64

65.1%

55.10

(0.2%)

(20) bps

(0.5%)



Quality

78.52

59.4%

46.60

79.09

59.4%

46.98

(0.7%)

- bps

(0.8%)



Clarion

83.21

56.5%

47.03

83.37

57.5%

47.94

(0.2%)

(100) bps

(1.9%)



Econo Lodge

61.86

54.1%

33.46

61.73

53.9%

33.25

0.2%

20 bps

0.6%



Rodeway

62.02

55.0%

34.08

62.75

55.8%

35.03

(1.2%)

(80) bps

(2.7%)



WoodSpring(1)

46.62

80.1%

37.36

45.81

80.0%

36.66

1.8%

10 bps

1.9%



MainStay

84.66

68.6%

58.09

81.40

69.4%

56.46

4.0%

(80) bps

2.9%



Suburban

58.21

75.6%

43.98

54.86

76.1%

41.74

6.1%

(50) bps

5.4%



Cambria Hotels

143.38

72.6%

104.09

143.98

70.8%

101.88

(0.4%)

180 bps

2.2%



Ascend Hotel Collection

123.42

56.5%

69.72

124.97

56.7%

70.86

(1.2%)

(20) bps

(1.6%)



Total

$ 80.49

62.6%

$ 50.36

$ 80.59

62.8%

$ 50.58

(0.1%)

(20) bps

(0.4%)



































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Change



















































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily

















Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR















































Comfort Inn

$ 97.19

69.7%

$ 67.78

$ 97.22

70.2%

$ 68.20

(0.0%)

(50) bps

(0.6%)



Comfort Suites

100.55

73.6%

74.05

100.38

73.8%

74.07

0.2%

(20) bps

(0.0%)



Sleep

86.91

70.0%

60.86

87.28

70.1%

61.17

(0.4%)

(10) bps

(0.5%)



Quality

81.16

64.4%

52.30

81.67

64.3%

52.52

(0.6%)

10 bps

(0.4%)



Clarion

87.43

61.5%

53.75

86.19

62.6%

53.91

1.4%

(110) bps

(0.3%)



Econo Lodge

64.30

58.8%

37.80

64.10

58.1%

37.21

0.3%

70 bps

1.6%



Rodeway

64.38

59.0%

38.01

64.92

59.4%

38.59

(0.8%)

(40) bps

(1.5%)



WoodSpring

47.79

81.6%

39.01

46.60

81.6%

38.00

2.6%

- bps

2.7%



MainStay

87.31

72.4%

63.17

84.68

74.9%

63.39

3.1%

(250) bps

(0.3%)



Suburban

58.67

77.6%

45.50

56.23

78.6%

44.22

4.3%

(100) bps

2.9%



Cambria Hotels

152.06

78.0%

118.58

155.55

74.6%

115.99

(2.2%)

340 bps

2.2%



Ascend Hotel Collection

127.90

60.6%

77.45

132.25

60.0%

79.39

(3.3%)

60 bps

(2.4%)



Total

$ 83.57

67.2%

$ 56.17

$ 83.64

67.2%

$ 56.23

(0.1%)

- bps

(0.1%)



















































































































































































Effective Royalty Rate









































































For the Quarter Ended

For the Six Months Ended





























6/30/2019

6/30/2018

6/30/2019

6/30/2018





































































System-wide(1)

4.84%

4.74%

4.84%

4.73%

















































































































(1) WoodSpring was acquired on February 1, 2018, however, ADR, Occupancy, RevPAR and effective royalty rate reflect operating performance for the six months ended June 30, 2018









as if the brand had been acquired on January 1, 2018





































CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 5 SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA

(UNAUDITED)

















































































































June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Variance









































Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

%

%





































Comfort Inn

1,044

82,319

1,071

83,753

(27)

(1,434)

(2.5%)

(1.7%)

Comfort Suites

566

43,910

568

44,128

(2)

(218)

(0.4%)

(0.5%)

Sleep

397

28,099

387

27,579

10

520

2.6%

1.9%

Quality

1,665

128,115

1,584

122,850

81

5,265

5.1%

4.3%

Clarion

175

22,085

166

21,988

9

97

5.4%

0.4%

Econo Lodge

823

49,838

830

50,568

(7)

(730)

(0.8%)

(1.4%)

Rodeway

597

34,749

601

34,292

(4)

457

(0.7%)

1.3%

WoodSpring

262

31,515

245

29,386

17

2,129

6.9%

7.2%

MainStay

66

4,387

61

4,263

5

124

8.2%

2.9%

Suburban

56

5,807

52

5,481

4

326

7.7%

5.9%

Cambria Hotels

42

5,923

37

5,301

5

622

13.5%

11.7%

Ascend Hotel Collection

186

15,628

161

13,286

25

2,342

15.5%

17.6%





































Domestic Franchises

5,879

452,375

5,763

442,875

116

9,500

2.0%

2.1%





































International Franchises

1,166

120,284

1,120

114,077

46

6,207

4.1%

5.4%





































Total Franchises

7,045

572,659

6,883

556,952

162

15,707

2.4%

2.8%



CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







Exhibit 6

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION











(UNAUDITED)





















































REVENUES AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGINS, EXCLUDING MARKETING AND RESERVATION ACTIVITIES































(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





























2019

2018

2019

2018



Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation Activities









































Total Revenues

$ 317,684

$ 295,441

$ 536,004

$ 504,835



Adjustments:



















Marketing and reservation system revenues

(172,465)

(157,347)

(282,529)

(264,348)



Revenues, excluding marketing and reservation activities

$ 145,219

$ 138,094

$ 253,475

$ 240,487

























Adjusted Operating Margins









































Operating Margin:









































Total Revenues

$ 317,684

$ 295,441

$ 536,004

$ 504,835



Operating Income

$ 102,537

$ 109,016

$ 147,587

$ 155,265



Operating Margin

32.3%

36.9%

27.5%

30.8%

























Adjusted Operating Margins









































Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation Activities

$ 145,219

$ 138,094

$ 253,475

$ 240,487

























Operating Income

$ 102,537

$ 109,016

$ 147,587

$ 155,265



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments 882

503

3,055

386



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(12,344)

(20,779)

(2,569)

(8,552)



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

720

-

4,956



Gain (loss) on sale & impairment of assets, net

4,641

(82)

14,942

(82)



Adjusted Operating Income

$ 95,716

$ 89,378

$ 163,015

$ 151,973

























Adjusted Operating Margins

65.9%

64.7%

64.3%

63.2%

























































































ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES







































(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





























2019

2018

2019

2018

























Total Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 46,980

$ 46,270

$ 86,494

$ 87,134



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments (882)

(503)

(3,055)

(386)



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

(720)

-

(4,956)



Adjusted Selling, General and Administration Expenses

$ 46,098

$ 45,047

$ 83,439

$ 81,792















































































































ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA")































(dollar amounts in thousands)























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





























2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income

$ 74,389

$ 79,839

$ 104,470

$ 104,925



Income taxes

19,765

20,185

26,163

25,560



Interest expense

11,093

11,705

22,304

23,014



Interest income

(2,784)

(1,643)

(5,397)

(3,252)



Other (gains) losses

(906)

(503)

(3,104)

(383)



Equity in net (income) loss of affiliates

980

(567)

3,151

5,401



Depreciation and amortization

3,405

3,669

7,021

6,722



Gain (loss) on sale & impairment of assets, net

4,641

(82)

14,942

(82)



Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(12,344)

(20,779)

(2,569)

(8,552)



Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

1,321

1,265

2,842

2,490



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

720

-

4,956



Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments 882

503

3,055

386

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 100,442

$ 94,312

$ 172,878

$ 161,185



































































ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)



































(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





























2019

2018

2019

2018























Net income

$ 74,389

$ 79,839

$ 104,470

$ 104,925

Adjustments:



















Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(10,013)

(16,951)

(2,027)

(6,876)



(Gain) loss on sale & impairment of assets, net

2,280

(66)

11,329

(66)



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

559

-

3,796

Adjusted Net Income

$ 66,656

$ 63,381

$ 113,772

$ 101,779













































Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.33

$ 1.40

$ 1.87

$ 1.83

Adjustments:



















Marketing and reservation system reimbursable (surplus) deficit

(0.18)

(0.30)

(0.04)

(0.12)



Gain (loss) on sale & impairment of assets, net

0.04

-

0.20

-



Acquisition related transition and transaction costs

-

0.01

-

0.07

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.19

$ 1.11

$ 2.03

$ 1.78

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Exhibit 7 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2019 OUTLOOK

(UNAUDITED)

































Guidance represents the midpoint of the company's range of estimated outcomes for the year ended December 31, 2019































ADJUSTED EBITDA FULL YEAR FORECAST











(dollar amounts in thousands)

Midpoint













2019 Guidance























Net income

$ 203,200









Income taxes

55,600









Interest expense

45,300









Interest income

(9,100)









Other (gains) losses

(3,100)









Depreciation and amortization

15,600









Loss on sale & impairment of assets, net

14,900









Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

6,700









Equity in net loss of affiliates

3,100









Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

25,200









Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

3,100







Adjusted EBITDA

$ 360,500







































































ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) FULL YEAR FORECAST



























(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

















































Midpoint













2019 Guidance























Net income

$ 203,200







Adjustments













Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

19,782









Loss on sale & impairment of assets, net

11,300







Adjusted Net Income

$ 234,282























Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 3.64







Adjustments:













Marketing and reservation system reimbursable deficit

0.35









Loss on sale & impairment of assets, net

0.20







Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 4.19







View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-international-reports-2019-second-quarter-results-300896776.html

