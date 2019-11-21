Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Choice Hotels International, Inc.    CHH

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CHH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Choice Hotels International : ' Sarah Searls Promoted To Newly Created Chief Customer Officer Role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 08:05am EST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has promoted Sarah Searls to the newly created role of chief customer officer.

As part of Choice's ongoing commitment to its customers, Searls will maximize how Choice understands and listens to customers and will connect these valuable insights with strategy to create exceptional customer experiences and value to franchisees. In her expanded role, she will lead the company's marketing & customer acquisition, digital experiences, loyalty, and customer care functions. She will continue to report to Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels.

"For the last decade, Sarah has been integral to the development of Choice's strategic business decisions and consumer-facing digital products and communications, delivering billions to our franchised properties in annual gross room revenue," said McDowell. "As we harness customer insights and data to personalize the guest experience and develop innovative ways to drive business to our franchisees, Sarah's leadership, strong analytical skills, and marketing expertise will take our 'customer-first' strategy to new heights."

Searls joined Choice in 2009 as the first member of its enterprise-wide analytics function, leading the design of the analytical solutions and tools that still drive Choice's strategic business decisions today. She played a pivotal role in aligning the company's business intelligence group and, in 2015, became vice president of digital commerce, overseeing ChoiceHotels.com, Choice Hotels' mobile app and emerging digital consumer experiences.

Prior to Choice, Searls spent 10 years with America Online and Time Warner, where she led various analytical functions and areas within corporate development and business affairs. She received a Master of Business Administration from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University in Middleton, Connecticut.

About Choice Hotels 
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Choice Hotels International. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewsfoto/CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-sarah-searls-promoted-to-newly-created-chief-customer-officer-role-300962974.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONA
08:05aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : ' Sarah Searls Promoted To Newly Created Chief Cus..
PR
07:32aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Comfort Continues Florida Expansion With Miami Hot..
AQ
07:32aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Newly Opened Cambria Hotel In Downtown Houston Wel..
AQ
11/20CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Privileges 'Members Only Madness' Is Back With Dai..
AQ
11/19CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Newly Opened Cambria Hotel In Downtown Houston Wel..
PR
11/18CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Privileges "Members Only Madness" Is Back With Dai..
PR
11/18CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Unveils Downtown Boston Location wi..
AQ
11/18CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
11/15CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Unveils Downtown Boston Location wi..
PR
11/14CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC /DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group