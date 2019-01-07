Choice Hotels International : Selects McKinney As Creative Agency Of Record

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest and most successful hotel franchisors, has named McKinney as its new lead creative agency. Beginning this month, McKinney will work with Choice Hotels to develop a new creative platform for the Choice Hotels masterbrand as well as provide strategic and creative support for the full portfolio, which includes proven brands like Comfort Hotels, Quality Inn, and Cambria Hotels. A new multi-channel advertising campaign is expected to debut in 2019.

"The team at McKinney impressed us with their creative thinking, deep insights and strategic vision for our new creative platform," said Brent Bouldin, vice president, marketing and customer acquisition, Choice Hotels. "After a nationwide agency search, it was clear that McKinney was the right agency for Choice both in terms of their understanding of our industry and audience, and for the cultural alignment between our teams."

McKinney will lead all strategy and creative development, including broadcast, digital, social, radio, print, and out-of-home. The account will be run out of McKinney's headquarters in Durham, N.C., and support both the Choice Hotels masterbrand as well as the company's individual brands: Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria Hotels, Comfort Hotels, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Mainstay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Econo Lodge, and Rodeway Inn.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to work with the Choice team — it's an amazing opportunity," said Gretchen Walsh, managing director, McKinney Durham. "We look forward to creating a multi-channel platform that will not only help drive bookings growth but also increase relevance of the Choice brand for their millions of loyal guests as well as those who have yet to visit or who haven't stayed at a Choice Hotels property in a while."

With nearly 50 years of experience helping clients achieve extraordinary results, McKinney has been honored by Cannes Lions, The One Show, and D&AD for its creative excellence. McKinney also has been recognized nearly 100 times for brands across 24 categories at the Effie Awards, the preeminent award honoring marketing effectiveness and creativity in the advertising industry.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,900 hotels, representing more than 560,000 rooms in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About McKinney

McKinney is recognized for its consistent 16-year record of outpunching its weight at the Effie Awards since the agency began entering in 2003. Cannes Lions, The One Show, D&AD, ANDY, CLIO and The Webby Awards have also recognized McKinney's creativity. McKinney's clients include Sherwin-Williams, Jared, CarMax, ClearChoice Dental, Samsung, MSNBC, Choice Hotels International, ESPN, DowDuPont, Crocs, Next Gen Personal Finance and Marpac. The agency also does pro bono work for Urban Ministries of Durham and the Ad Council/Dollar General Literacy Foundation's No One Gets a Diploma Alone campaign. McKinney is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with offices in New York City, and is part of leading global communications network Cheil Worldwide. Visit mckinney.com to learn more and follow McKinney on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

