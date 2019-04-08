Upscale Meets Academia: Stimulating Discussions "On Tap" at Select Cambria Hotels Across the Country

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels is helping experience-hungry people maximize their time through a collaboration with Profs and Pints. Already known for offering local beers at its hotels, Cambria is building on their hallmark craft beer program and appealing public spaces by hosting a series of compelling talks – ranging from local history to emerging trends and more – at select locations across the country.

With a mission to share local knowledge and current insights with broader audiences, Profs and Pints brings college professors out of the classroom and into casual, open environments, such as bars and cafes. Profs and Pints quickly gained attention when it launched in Washington, D.C., in October 2017, and the collaboration now takes the popular event format and content nationwide.

"Cambria Hotels offer visitors a greater sense of place and space. Our new collaboration with Profs and Pints takes that to a higher level," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We're excited to bring local, stimulating content to guests and members of Cambria's local communities. Whether they're a young professional working nearby or business traveler in town for the week, Profs and Pints attendees have the opportunity to learn something new and interesting, all while sipping our signature local craft brews or grabbing a bite to eat."

Cambria will host several Profs and Pints events throughout 2019 at select Cambria Hotels in Washington D.C, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Dallas. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase at Brown Paper Tickets.

"I'm excited to expand my company's reach and start hosting events at Cambria Hotels throughout the country," said Peter Schmidt, founder of Profs and Pints. "The brand's immersive atmosphere and versatile bars are an ideal space to meet the growing demand for more content in more places."

The first Cambria Profs and Pints event takes place on April 11 at the Cambria Washington D.C. Convention Center. University of Maryland history professor Richard Bell will discuss "Hamilton's History Remix," a deep dive into the popular musical and what it reveals about the marriage of history and show business. Other Cambria Profs and Pints lectures include:

Hamilton - The Man and the Musical , a deep dive into Alexander Hamilton's short, thrilling life - just as the hit musical rolls into town - on Thursday, May 9 at the Cambria Dallas Downtown





, a deep dive into short, thrilling life - just as the hit musical rolls into town - on Colonial Philly's Organized Chaos , a stimulating mashup of colonial history, political science and urban planning on Monday, May 13 at the Cambria Philadelphia Downtown





, a stimulating mashup of colonial history, political science and urban planning on Nashville and the Underground Railroad, a fascinating study of the Underground Railroad movement and the role the Music City played as a starting point for many who climbed aboard, on Wednesday, May 22 at the Cambria Nashville Downtown





a fascinating study of the Underground Railroad movement and the role the Music City played as a starting point for many who climbed aboard, on Portrait of a Pirate, a look at the legendary life and troubling legacy of the real Captain Morgan, on Wednesday, May 29 at the Cambria Chicago Magnificent Mile

For more information about Profs and Pints and upcoming events at Cambria hotels, visit www.profsandpints.com. To learn more about Cambria Hotels, visit www.ChoiceHotels.com.

About Profs and Pints

Profs and Pints started as an idea from Peter Schmidt, a former journalist who spent more than 30 years covering education, to make higher learning more accessible and provide scholars with new audiences. Inspired by the informal, democratic model of education found in ancient Greece, the company brings college professors into off-campus venues, such as bars and cafes, to socialize and share their knowledge with the general public. Professors speak on topics of broad interest, including local and national history, the natural environment, emerging trends in business or politics, scientific innovation, the arts, folklore, and more. Since launching in 2017, Profs and Pints' popularity has grown rapidly across the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. It will be entering new markets across the country through its collaboration with Cambria Hotels. For more information, visit https://www.profsandpints.com/.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels, an upscale brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

