ChoiceOne Financial Services : Announces Cash Dividend

05/29/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

SPARTA, Mich., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock of $0.20 per share.  The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020 and will be paid on June 30, 2020.  The dividend declared for the second quarter of 2020 is equal to the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2020 and the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2019.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC.  ChoiceOne Bank operates 14 offices in parts of Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa Counties in Michigan and 15 offices in parts of Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair Counties in Michigan.  ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc.  ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at www.choiceone.com.

