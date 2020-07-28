Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.    COFS

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(COFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChoiceOne Financial Services : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

SPARTA, Mich., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank and, as of July 1, 2020, Community Shores Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The reported results for the second quarter of 2020 do not include the financial results for Community Shores Bank Corporation, which was merged with and into ChoiceOne on July 1, 2020.  

As we continue to work through the challenges that many of our Michigan families, businesses and communities face due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have serious measures in place to keep our customers and employees safe," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. "Our branch offices are open, but we are continuing to emphasize using our online and mobile banking options. We are encouraging any of our customers who are facing a hardship to contact us immediately. ChoiceOne has deferred numerous mortgage and consumer loan and commercial loan payments. As an SBA lender, we continue to proactively work with our small business customers across West and Southeast Michigan to process their Paycheck Protection Program loans. Our strong capital and liquidity – along with our increased size and scale – continue to be valuable assets as we move forward during these challenging times for our customers."

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $4,431,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1,487,000 in the same period in 2019.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.61 compared to $0.41 per share in the second quarter of the prior year.
  • Excluding $462,000 in tax-effected merger expenses, net income in the second quarter of 2020 was $4,893,000 or $0.67 per diluted share.
  • Loans, net of allowance for loan losses grew $100.0 million and interest income related to loans grew 5.7% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020. Growth in loans and related fee income were boosted by loans originated as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  • ChoiceOne added $1,000,000 in provision for loan losses expense during the second quarter of 2020 and $1,775,000 in the first six months of 2020, much of which was related to the impact of COVID-19.
  • Total deposits grew $155.4 million or 13.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $4,431,000 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1,487,000 in the same period in 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.61 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.41 per share in the second quarter of the prior year. Excluding $462,000 in tax-effected merger expenses, net income for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $4,893,000 or $0.67 per diluted share. Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $7,685,000 or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $3,123,000 or $0.86 per diluted share in the first half of 2019. Net income for the first half of 2020, when adjusted to exclude $744,000 of tax-effected merger expenses, was $8,429,000 or $1.16 per diluted share.  The increases in net income as compared to prior periods in 2019 are largely due to ChoiceOne's merger with County Bank Corp., which was completed on October 1, 2019.  The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the merger with County Bank Corp were approximately $712 Million, $424 million and $568 million, respectively.

"As we face these unprecedented times in our world and here at ChoiceOne, I am gratified and humbled to report very strong net income for the second quarter of 2020," said Potes. "We completed the consolidation of Lakestone Bank & Trust into ChoiceOne Bank in May and expect to consolidate Community Shores Bank into ChoiceOne Bank later this year."

Total assets grew to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared to $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2020. Net loans grew $100.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and interest income related to loans grew 5.7% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020.  Growth in loans and related fee income was boosted by loans originated in the Paycheck Protection Program. ChoiceOne added $1,000,000 in provision for loan losses expense during the second quarter and $1,775,000 in the first six months of 2020, much of which was related to the impact of COVID-19.  Although ChoiceOne has not seen significant increases in charge-offs or delinquencies, we are continuing to monitor deferrals and economic indicators which may signify the need for increased provision for loan losses expense.  Total deposits grew $155.4 million or 13.2% in the second quarter of 2020.  A portion of this growth is related to the stimulus package included in the CARES Act as well as funds on deposit from the Paycheck Protection Program loans that were not fully utilized as of June 30, 2020.

Total noninterest income increased $2,820,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020.  Gains on sales of loans increased due to lower interest rates encouraging refinancing activity.  Gains on sales of securities were higher in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior quarter as a result of a restructuring of ChoiceOne's securities portfolio.  The change in the market value of equity securities was positive in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a negative balance in the first quarter of 2020 as declines that occurred in the first quarter were reversed in the second quarter.  Customer service charges declined in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the prior quarter due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on customer activity levels.

Total noninterest expense increased $1,734,000 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020. Much of the increase was caused by expenses related to the consolidation of ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust in May 2020 and the merger between ChoiceOne and Community Shores Bank Corporation completed on July 1, 2020. The combined organization will be the 12th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size, with approximately $1.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020 and 33 offices across West and Southwest Michigan.  ChoiceOne Bank and Community Shores Bank are expected to be consolidated in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the consolidated bank will operate under the ChoiceOne name.

"These are certainly unusual times for our country, our state and our banks," said Potes. "We believe our recent mergers have given us the increased size and scale to move through these unprecedented times with the ability to continue our pursuit for efficiencies and new growth opportunities in our expanded network across West and Southest Michigan."

About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank and Community Shores Bank.  Members FDIC.  ChoiceOne Bank operates 29 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties.  Community Shores Bank operates 4 offices in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.  ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc.  For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to net income and net income per diluted share, each excluding tax-effected merger expenses, which are financial measures that are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the underlying financial performance of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, including without limitation the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us and our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers.  The ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain.

Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


06/30/2020



03/31/2020



06/30/2019


Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

66,791



$

45,471



$

13,687


Securities



381,085




370,936




169,365


Loans Held For Sale



10,860




7,385




2,194


Loans to Other Financial Institutions



49,895




39,421




28,950


Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses



906,782




806,787




392,426


Premises and Equipment



23,971




24,087




15,502


Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies



32,363




32,171




15,090


Goodwill



52,593




52,593




13,728


Core Deposit Intangible



5,299




5,653




-


Other Assets



19,125




13,986




7,555















Total Assets


$

1,548,764



$

1,398,490



$

658,497















Noninterest-bearing Deposits


$

396,625



$

283,434



$

149,320


Interest-bearing Deposits



932,221




889,965




412,456


Borrowings



10,179




23,188




7,216


Other Liabilities



7,767




6,101




3,842















Total Liabilities



1,346,792




1,202,688




572,834















Shareholders' Equity



201,972




195,802




85,663















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

1,548,764



$

1,398,490



$

658,497


 

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)


06/30/2020



3/31/2020



06/30/2019



06/30/2020



06/30/2019


Interest Income





















Loans, including fees


$

10,821



$

10,242



$

5,390



$

21,063



$

10,670


Securities and other



2,042




2,419




1,164




4,461




2,361


Total Interest Income



12,863




12,661




6,554




25,524




13,031























Interest Expense





















Deposits



898




1,385




924




2,283




1,775


Borrowings



86




138




129




224




259


Total Interest Expense



984




1,523




1,053




2,507




2,034























Net Interest Income



11,879




11,138




5,501




23,017




10,997


Provision for Loan Losses



1,000




775




-




1,775




-























Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



10,879




10,363




5,501




21,242




10,997























Noninterest Income





















Customer service charges



1,402




1,845




1,148




3,247




2,181


Insurance and investment commissions



153




126




74




279




137


Gains on sales of loans



2,997




1,743




489




4,740




735


Gains on sales of securities



1,342




2




2




1,344




3


Trust income



202




170




-




372




-


Earnings on life insurance policies



191




192




95




383




191


Change in market value of equity securities



443




(389)




80




54




266


Other income



22




243




141




265




273


Total Noninterest Income



6,752




3,932




2,029




10,684




3,786























Noninterest Expense





















Salaries and benefits



6,360




5,128




2,870




11,488




5,647


Occupancy and equipment



1,359




1,270




741




2,629




1,512


Data processing



1,568




1,484




582




3,052




1,138


Professional fees



914




762




678




1,676




1,195


Other expenses



1,949




1,772




891




3,721




1,604


Total Noninterest Expense



12,150




10,416




5,762




22,566




11,096























Income Before Income Tax



5,481




3,879




1,768




9,360




3,687


Income Tax Expense



1,050




625




281




1,675




564























Net Income


$

4,431



$

3,254



$

1,487



$

7,685



$

3,123























Basic Earnings Per Share


$

0.61



$

0.45



$

0.41



$

1.06



$

0.86


Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

0.61



$

0.45



$

0.41



$

1.06



$

0.86


 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)


In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the table below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S. GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations.




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)


06/30/2020



06/30/2019



06/30/2020



06/30/2019


Income before income tax


$

5,481



$

1,768



$

9,360



$

3,687


Adjustment for merger costs



517




350




819




588


Adjusted income before income tax


$

5,998



$

2,118



$

10,179



$

4,275



















Income tax expense


$

1,050



$

281



$

1,675



$

564


Tax impact on adjustment for merger costs



55




-




75




15


Adjusted income tax expense


$

1,105



$

281



$

1,750



$

579



















Net income


$

4,431



$

1,487



$

7,685



$

3,123


Adjusted net income


$

4,893



$

1,837



$

8,429



$

3,696



















Basic earnings per share


$

0.61



$

0.41



$

1.06



$

0.86


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.61



$

0.41



$

1.06



$

0.86


Adjusted basic earnings per share


$

0.67



$

0.51



$

1.16



$

1.02


Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$

0.67



$

0.50



$

1.16



$

1.02


 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choiceone-financial-reports-second-quarter-2020-results-301101477.html

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVIC
04:08pCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04:02pCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/01CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of A..
AQ
07/01CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : and Community Shores Bank Corporation Compl..
PR
06/29CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Listed on Russell 2000 Index
PR
06/17CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Community Shores Bank Corporation Receives Shareh..
PR
06/12CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/02CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
05/29CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Cash Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group