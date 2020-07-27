Log in
Chong Hing Bank : Proposed Issuance of U.S.$250,000,000 5.50 Per Cent. Undated Non-cumulative Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities Under The U.S.$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual Capital Securities Programme of Chong Hing Bank Limited

07/27/2020 | 10:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company making the offer, its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01111)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF U.S.$250,000,000 5.50 PER CENT. UNDATED NON-CUMULATIVE

SUBORDINATED ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL SECURITIES UNDER THE

U.S.$2,000,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE AND PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

PROGRAMME OF CHONG HING BANK LIMITED

Reference is made to the voluntary announcement made on 24 July 2020 (the "24 July Voluntary Announcement") in relation to the proposed issuance of U.S.$ denominated perpetual capital securities (the "Proposed Issuance") under the U.S.$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual Capital Securities Programme (the "Programme") of Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank"). Terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as the 24 July Voluntary Announcement unless otherwise specified.

On 27 July 2020, the Bank entered into a subscription agreement with BOCI Asia Limited, CMBC Securities Company Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, CLSA Limited, Yue Xiu Securities Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, ABCI Capital Limited and CCB International Capital Limited as managers in connection with the Proposed Issuance (the "Subscription Agreement"). Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Bank will issue U.S.$250,000,000 5.50 per cent. Undated Non-Cumulative Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities (the "Securities") under the Programme. Subject to the satisfaction of certain condition precedents, the Proposed Issuance is expected to complete on 3 August 2020.

The Bank has been informed that Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited*, the Bank's ultimate parent, and/or its subsidiaries intend to subscribe for up to U.S.$25 million of the principal amount of the Securities (the "Proposed Subscription"), on the same terms and conditions as those applicable to all other investors of the Securities. As the Proposed Subscription will be made pursuant to the same terms and conditions of the Securities issued under normal commercial terms and will not be secured by any assets of the Bank and its subsidiaries, such subscription of the Securities will be an exempt connected transaction under Rule 14A.90 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Chong Hing Bank Limited

Lai Wing Nga

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Bank comprises:

    • Executive Directors
      Mr ZongJianxin (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive) and Mr LauWai Man (Deputy Chief Executive);
    • Non-executiveDirectors
      Mr ZhangZhaoxing (Chairman), Mr LiFeng, Mr ChowCheuk Yu Alfred and Ms ChenJing; and
    • Independent Non-executive Directors
      Mr ChengYuk Wo, Mr MaChiu Cheung Andrew, Mr LeeKa Lun and Mr YuLup Fat Joseph.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Chong Hing Bank Limited published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 14:55:04 UTC
