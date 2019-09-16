Chong Hing Bank : Change of Chief Risk Officer of the Bank

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 01111)
Change of Chief Risk Officer of the Bank
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank") announces that Mr WOO Pak Kin Clement has been appointed as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank with effect from 16 September 2019 and Mr FUNG Siu Ming, the Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank supervising and providing leadership to risk management functions of the Bank and its subsidiaries, ceased to act as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank with effect from 16 September 2019.
By Order of the Board
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Lai Wing Nga
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 16 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
-
Executive Directors
Mr ZongJianxin (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive) and Mr LauWai Man (Deputy Chief Executive );
-
Non-executiveDirectors
Mr ZhangZhaoxing (Chairman), Mr LiFeng, Mr ChowCheuk Yu Alfred and Ms ChenJing; and
-
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr ChengYuk Wo, Mr MaChiu Cheung Andrew, Mr LeeKa Lun and Mr YuLup Fat Joseph.
Disclaimer
Chong Hing Bank Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC