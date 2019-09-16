Chong Hing Bank : Change of Chief Risk Officer of the Bank

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 01111)

Change of Chief Risk Officer of the Bank

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank") announces that Mr WOO Pak Kin Clement has been appointed as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank with effect from 16 September 2019 and Mr FUNG Siu Ming, the Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank supervising and providing leadership to risk management functions of the Bank and its subsidiaries, ceased to act as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank with effect from 16 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Chong Hing Bank Limited

Lai Wing Nga

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors

Mr Zong Jianxin (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive) and Mr Lau Wai Man (Deputy Chief Executive );

Mr Jianxin (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive) and Mr Wai Man (Deputy Chief Executive ); Non-executive Directors

Mr ZhangZhaoxing (Chairman), Mr LiFeng, Mr ChowCheuk Yu Alfred and Ms ChenJing; and