Chong Hing Bank : Letter to Existing Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限公司）
(Stock Code 股份代號: 01111)
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函
23 September 2019
Dear Shareholder,
Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank" )
Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Bank's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Bank's website at www.chbank.comand Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website (the "HKEX's website") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" under "About Us" on the home page of the Bank's website or browsing through the HKEX's website. If you have previously elected to receive the Corporate Communications(Note) in printed form, the printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication in your selected language(s) is/are enclosed.
If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of all Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Bank will promptly upon your req uest send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge. If you want to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form or in a language version other than your existing choice, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Bank c/o the Bank's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Registrar"), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form and need not affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Bank's website at www.chbank.comor the HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
Shareholders may at any time choose to read the website version or receive free of charge the Corporate Communications in pri nted form, either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they hav e previously conveyed to the Bank. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Bank's Corporate Communications in the future, please give reasonable notice to the Bank c/o the Registrar in writing or by sending an email to chbank.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Bank's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays, or send an email to chbank.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Yours faithfully,
Lai Wing Nga
Company Secretary
Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document;
a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
位 股東 ：
創 興 銀行 有 限公 司 （「本 銀 行」）
2019 年 中 期報 告 （「是 次 公司 通訊 」） 之 發佈 通知
本 銀 行 是 次 公 司 通 訊 中、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 銀 行 網 站（ www. c hba nk .c om）及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網 站（「 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 」）（ www.hkexnews.hk）， 以 供瀏 覽。 請在 本銀 行 網站 主頁 的「 關於 我 們」中 選 擇「投 資者 關 係」一 項， 或在 香港 交 易所 網站 瀏覽 是 次公司通訊。 如 閣下早前已選擇收取公司通訊( 附 註 ) 的印刷本，則 隨本函 附 上 閣下 所 選擇 之語 言 版本 的 是次公司通訊的印刷本。
如 閣下已選擇 （或被視為已同意 ）以網上方式收取所有公司通訊，但因任何原因未能閱覽載於網站的是次公司通訊， 閣下只要提出 要求，本銀行將 盡快向 閣下寄發所要求的是次公司通訊的印刷 本，費用全免。 如 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊的印刷本 或有別於 閣下 已選擇的語言 印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函 件 背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格下方之郵寄標籤寄回本銀行股份登記處香港中央證券登 記有限公司（「 股 份登 記處 」）（如 在香 港 投寄 ， 毋 須貼 上 郵票 ；否 則， 請 貼上 適當 的 郵票 ），地址為香港 灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。 申請表格亦可於本 銀行網站（www.chbank.com）或香港交易所網站（www.hkexnews.hk） 內下載。
儘 管 閣 下早 前 曾向 本銀 行 作出 公司 通訊 收 取方 式或 語言 版 本的 選擇，但仍 可 以隨 時更 改有 關 選擇，轉 為 以網 上方 式收 取，或 只收 取 英 文 印刷 本或 中 文印 刷本，或 同時 收 取中、英 文印 刷 本，費用 全 免。如 欲 更 改日 後收 取 本銀 行公 司 通訊 的語 言版 本 或方 式， 請在 給予 合 理 時間 的情 況 下， 以書 面 或電 郵 （ chbank .ecom@computershare.com.hk） 方 式通 知本 銀 行股 份 登 記 處 。
如 閣下 對本 函 件內 容有 任 何疑 問， 請於 辦公 時 間（ 星期 一至 五（香 港 公眾 假期 除 外 ）上午 9 時 正 至下午 6 時正 ）內 致 電本 銀行 電話 熱 線 （852）2862 8688 ，或 電郵至 chbank.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
黎 頴 雅 謹 啟 公 司 秘書 2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 3 日
附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；
(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任書。
CCS6495LCHH
Request Form 申請表格
To: Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank")
致：
創興銀行有限公司 (「本銀行」)
(Stock Code: 01111)
(股份代號：01111)
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
183 Queen's Road East,
合和中心 17M 樓
Wanchai, Hong Kong
I/We have already received the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in English/Chinese or have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Bank's website. I/We would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication as indicated below:
本人／我們已收取是次公司通訊之英文／中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本銀行網站所登載之是次公司通訊，但現在希望以 下列方式收取是次公司通訊之印刷本：
(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號 )
to receive printed copies in English ONLY; OR
僅收取英文 印刷本；或
to receive printed copies in Chinese ONLY; OR
僅收取中文 印刷本；或
to receive printed copies in both English and Chinese.
同時收取英文及中文印刷本。
Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#
|
|
Signature
|
股東姓名#
簽名
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
Address#
地址#
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
Contact Telephone Number
|
Date
聯絡電話號碼
日期
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Bank's website or the HKEX's website.
假如 閣下從本銀行網站或香港交易所網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes:
附註：
1. Please compl et e all your detail s clearl y.
請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
2. If your shares are hel d i n joint names, t he sharehol der whose name stands first in t he regist er of members of the Bank i n respect of t he joint hol ding shoul d si gn on t his Request Form i n order to be vali d.
如屬聯名 股東， 則本 申 請表格 須由該 名於本 銀行股 東名冊 上就聯 名持有 股份其 姓名位 列首位 的股東 簽署，方 為有效 。
3. Any form wit h more than one box marked " X", with no bo x marked "X", wit h no si gnature or ot herwise i ncorrectl y compl eted will be voi d.
如在本表 格作出 超過一 項選擇 、或未 有作出 選擇、 或 未有 簽署、 或在其 他方面 填寫不 正確， 則本 表 格將會作 廢。 4. For the avoidance of doubt, t he Bank does not accept any other i nst ructions given on this Re quest Form.
為免存疑 ，任何 在本 申 請表格 上的額 外指 示 ，本銀 行將不 予處理 。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, address and/or telephone number. Your supply of Personal Data in this Form is on a voluntary basis, and the same is collected and will be disclosed or transferred to the Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies solely for any of the purposes as stated above in this Form. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料(私隱)條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」之涵義，當中包括（但不限於） 閣下之姓名、地址及／或電話號碼。 閣下於本表格內所提供的個人資料乃屬 自願性質，有關資料僅就本表格內上述之任何用途而收集及將披露或轉移予股份登記處及／或其他公司或團體。該等個人資料將在適當期間內保留以作核實及紀錄用途。 閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及／或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及／或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向股份登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓）之個人資料私隱主任提出。
