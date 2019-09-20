Chong Hing Bank : Letter to Existing Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 01111)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

23 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank" )

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Bank's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Bank's website at www.chbank.comand Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website (the "HKEX's website") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" under "About Us" on the home page of the Bank's website or browsing through the HKEX's website. If you have previously elected to receive the Corporate Communications(Note) in printed form, the printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication in your selected language(s) is/are enclosed.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the website version of all Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Bank will promptly upon your req uest send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge. If you want to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form or in a language version other than your existing choice, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Bank c/o the Bank's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Registrar"), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form and need not affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Bank's website at www.chbank.comor the HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Shareholders may at any time choose to read the website version or receive free of charge the Corporate Communications in pri nted form, either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they hav e previously conveyed to the Bank. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Bank's Corporate Communications in the future, please give reasonable notice to the Bank c/o the Registrar in writing or by sending an email to chbank.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Bank's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays, or send an email to chbank.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

Lai Wing Nga

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document;

a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

位 股東 ：

創 興 銀行 有 限公 司 （「本 銀 行」）

2019 年 中 期報 告 （「是 次 公司 通訊 」） 之 發佈 通知

本 銀 行 是 次 公 司 通 訊 中、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 銀 行 網 站（ www. c hba nk .c om）及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網 站（「 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 」）（ www.hkexnews.hk）， 以 供瀏 覽。 請在 本銀 行 網站 主頁 的「 關於 我 們」中 選 擇「投 資者 關 係」一 項， 或在 香港 交 易所 網站 瀏覽 是 次公司通訊。 如 閣下早前已選擇收取公司通訊( 附 註 ) 的印刷本，則 隨本函 附 上 閣下 所 選擇 之語 言 版本 的 是次公司通訊的印刷本。

如 閣下已選擇 （或被視為已同意 ）以網上方式收取所有公司通訊，但因任何原因未能閱覽載於網站的是次公司通訊， 閣下只要提出 要求，本銀行將 盡快向 閣下寄發所要求的是次公司通訊的印刷 本，費用全免。 如 閣下欲收取是次公司通訊的印刷本 或有別於 閣下 已選擇的語言 印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函 件 背面的申請表格，並使用申請表格下方之郵寄標籤寄回本銀行股份登記處香港中央證券登 記有限公司（「 股 份登 記處 」）（如 在香 港 投寄 ， 毋 須貼 上 郵票 ；否 則， 請 貼上 適當 的 郵票 ），地址為香港 灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。 申請表格亦可於本 銀行網站（www.chbank.com）或香港交易所網站（www.hkexnews.hk） 內下載。

儘 管 閣 下早 前 曾向 本銀 行 作出 公司 通訊 收 取方 式或 語言 版 本的 選擇，但仍 可 以隨 時更 改有 關 選擇，轉 為 以網 上方 式收 取，或 只收 取 英 文 印刷 本或 中 文印 刷本，或 同時 收 取中、英 文印 刷 本，費用 全 免。如 欲 更 改日 後收 取 本銀 行公 司 通訊 的語 言版 本 或方 式， 請在 給予 合 理 時間 的情 況 下， 以書 面 或電 郵 （ chbank .ecom@computershare.com.hk） 方 式通 知本 銀 行股 份 登 記 處 。

如 閣下 對本 函 件內 容有 任 何疑 問， 請於 辦公 時 間（ 星期 一至 五（香 港 公眾 假期 除 外 ）上午 9 時 正 至下午 6 時正 ）內 致 電本 銀行 電話 熱 線 （852）2862 8688 ，或 電郵至 chbank.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

黎 頴 雅 謹 啟 公 司 秘書 2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 3 日

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告及年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；

(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任書。