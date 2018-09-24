Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Chong Hing Bank Ltd    1111   HK1111036765

CHONG HING BANK LTD (1111)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Chong Hing Bank : Next Day Disclosure Return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 10:59am CEST

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Chong Hing Bank Limited Stock code: 01111

Date submitted: 24 September 2018

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary shares

I.

Issues of shares

(Notes 6 and 7)

No. of shares

Issued shares as a % of existing number of issued shares before relevant share issue

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue price per share

(Notes 1 and 7)

Closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day

(Note 5)

% discount/ premium of issue price to market price

(Note 7)

Opening balance as at (Note 2)

31 August 2018

722,626,000

(Note 3)

Allotment and issue of Rights Shares on 24 September 2018 pursuant to the Prospectus of Rights Issue dated 31 August 2018

249,900,094

34.58%

HK$14.26

HK$14.14 (closing price as at 21 September 2018)

0.849% premium

Share repurchases

N/A

N/A

Closing balance as at (Note 8)

24 September 2018

972,526,094

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  • 1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.

  • 2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.

  • 3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

  • 4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

  • 5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

  • 6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".

  • 7. In the context of a redemption of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and

    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".

  • 8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

適用於主板上市發行人

II. A.

Purchase reportTrading dateNumber of securities purchased

Method of purchase

(Note)

Price per share or highest price paid $

N/A

Total

  • B. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

    Lowest price paid $

    Total paid $

  • 1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)

    (a) _____________

  • 2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ___ ________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ __

Number of shares in issue

____________%

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by:

Lai Wing Nga

(Name)

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Chong Hing Bank Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 08:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHONG HING BANK LTD
10:59aCHONG HING BANK : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/21CHONG HING BANK : Completes Rights Issue Exercise Raises Over HK$4.5 Billion Tot..
AQ
09/21CHONG HING BANK : Results of the rights issue of 249,900,094 rights shares at th..
PU
09/19CHONG HING BANK : Secures Capital Ample for Bracing Rapid Business Development w..
AQ
08/31CHONG HING BANK : Norton Rose Fulbright Advises on US$655 Million Rights Issue a..
AQ
08/22CHONG HING BANK : Proposed Rights Issue of up to 361,313,000 Rights Shares at th..
PU
08/21CHONG HING BANK : Completion of Issue of New Shares under General Mandate
PU
08/14CHONG HING BANK : Strong Support to Chong Hing Bank from GZ Metro by Subscriptio..
AQ
08/14CHONG HING BANK : Board Changes
PU
05/18CHONG HING BANK : Poll Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart CHONG HING BANK LTD
Duration : Period :
Chong Hing Bank Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONG HING BANK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Xin Zong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhao Xing Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
Tak Wah Chiu Chief Operating Officer & General Manager
Kam Ki Chan Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Wai Man Lau Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONG HING BANK LTD-15.83%1 963
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.61%185 374
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 839
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.97%59 618
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-7.65%53 906
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-16.68%44 911
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.