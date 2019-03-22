Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Ltd    000625   CNE000000R36

CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD

(000625)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's auto, internet giants set up 9.76 billion yuan fund to invest in ride-sharing industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man stands near the logo of Alibaba Group at the company's newly-launched office in Kuala Lumpur

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's major automobile and internet companies, including Chongqing Changan Automobile, Alibaba and Tencent, are setting up a 9.76 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) joint venture to invest in ride-sharing industry, Chongqing Changan Automobile said on Friday.

Chongqing Changan Automobile has invested 1.6 billion yuan ($238.70 million) in the investment company in Nanjing with partners such as Alibaba's investment firm, Tencent's affiliate, Suning's investment unit, FAW, and Dongfeng Motor.

Changan, Dongfeng, and FAW will each have a 15 percent stake in the investment firm, while Suning will be the biggest shareholder with a 19 percent stake, Changan said in an exchange filing.

Alibaba and Tencent's investment units will together hold the remainder shares with some other funds, according to the stock exchange filing.

The joint venture will invest in ride-sharing industry with focus on new energy vehicles. It will set up a ride-sharing company. The firm will not engage in other businesses, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Beijing; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.12% 181.5 Delayed Quote.32.41%
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD -0.49% 8.1 End-of-day quote.14.08%
SUNING UNIVERSAL CO LTD End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.89% 363 End-of-day quote.15.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBI
01:03aChina's auto, internet giants set up 9.76 billion yuan fund to invest in ride..
RE
02/27CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE : Ford's China JV ends some contracts with job agen..
RE
02/13CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE : China's Changan offers discounts to car buyers in..
RE
2018SUZUKI MOTOR : to pull out of China market amid sluggish small car sales
AQ
2018China auto firms to set up ride-sharing platform
RE
2018Tencent, Changan Auto forming smart car joint venture
AQ
2018Tencent, Changan Auto forming smart car joint venture
AQ
2018Changan Auto teams up with Tencent in auto intelligence
AQ
2018Changan Auto teams up with Tencent in auto intelligence
AQ
2018FORD TO RAMP UP LINCOLN ROLLOUT IN C : sources
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 71 645 M
EBIT 2018 76,7 M
Net income 2018 2 897 M
Finance 2018 19 339 M
Yield 2018 2,07%
P/E ratio 2018 22,17
P/E ratio 2019 14,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 33 767 M
Chart CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,53  CNY
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Rong Zhu President & Director
Bao Lin Zhang Chairman
Qi Hong Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Ping Zhou Director
Xiaogang Tan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD5 056
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-1.09%46 145
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-10.61%29 427
FERRARI33.15%24 805
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES2.87%23 094
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 942
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.