CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD

CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD

(000625)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chongqing Changan Automobile : China fines Ford's Changan venture $24 million for violating anti-monopoly law

0
06/04/2019 | 11:35pm EDT
New Ford Focus is presented during a media preview of the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined Ford Motor Co's joint venture with Changan Automobile Group 162.8 million yuan (£18.5 million) for violating anti-monopoly law.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website the joint venture, Changan Ford, had set a minimum resale price for its cars in the Chinese municipality of Chongqing since 2013, in breach of the law.

The joint venture did not provide evidence that this complied with the country's anti-monopoly law during the investigation, it said.

"Ford Changan's actions deprived downstream dealers of their pricing autonomy, excluded and restricted competition within the brand, as well as damaged fair competition in the market and consumer's legal interests," it said.

The fine is equivalent to 4% of the joint venture's sales in Chongqing last year, it added.

Ford and Changan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Shares in Changan Auto fell by over 5 percent after the news on Wednesday morning.

The regulator's move comes as Ford has been struggling to revive sales in China - the second biggest market globally for the Dearborn, Michigan automaker - where its business began slumping in late 2017.

Changan's president told Reuters in April that it expects sales at its Ford joint venture to rebound at the end of this year.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.23% 9.92 Delayed Quote.24.44%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 71 952 M
EBIT 2019 -2 144 M
Net income 2019 2 087 M
Finance 2019 17 855 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 20,24
P/E ratio 2020 9,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 29 810 M
Chart CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,03  CNY
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Rong Zhu President & Director
Bao Lin Zhang Chairman
Qi Hong Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Ping Zhou Director
Xiaogang Tan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD4 316
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-8.51%41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.93%30 657
FERRARI46.75%27 789
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-10.31%19 833
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 187
