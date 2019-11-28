Log in
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD

(000625)
Chongqing Changan Automobile : PSA readying sale of its stake in Chinese tie-up with Changan

11/28/2019 | 02:12pm EST
A PSA Group logo is seen behind a car displayed during French carmaker's news conference as they announce the company's 2018 results at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

Peugeot maker PSA Group is preparing to sell its 50% stake in a joint venture with Chinese partner Chongqing Changan Automotive, a spokesman for the French carmaker said on Thursday.

Changan has already signalled in regulatory filings from early November that it is seeking a buyer for its half of the venture, which builds cars under PSA's DS brand.

The manufacturing tie-up, known as Capsa, was set up in 2011 and has struggled with falling sales.

PSA is also looking to sell out of the venture, a spokesman said, though the group added that it would still look to roll out DS in China, without giving further details of how.

"The two partners plan to sell their stakes in their joint venture," the spokesman said. "That does not change anything regarding DS's presence and development in China, a new strategic plan will be presented in the coming weeks or months."

PSA's sale plan for the joint venture, which operates a factory in Shenzhen, will be presented to French unions on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

PSA's sales in China fell again in 2018 by 32% to 262,583 vehicles, a long way off the 1 million-a-year target it had set itself a few years ago.

According to the latest Changan regulatory filing from Nov. 29, it is seeking a floor price of 1.63 billion yuan ($232 million) for its stake in the joint venture with PSA. Changan had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Yilei Sun; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
PEUGEOT -0.85% 22.24 Real-time Quote.20.30%
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Rong Zhu President, General Manager & Director
Bao Lin Zhang Chairman
Qi Hong Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Ping Zhou Director
Xiaogang Tan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD4 443
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.15%38 813
FERRARI71.84%31 692
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.56%30 915
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES7.16%23 464
EXOR N.V.47.40%17 864
