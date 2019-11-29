Log in
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD

CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD

(000625)
News 
News

France's PSA to sell stake in smaller Chinese tie-up as sales slide

11/29/2019 | 12:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of PSA Peugeot Citroen is seen at the company's plant in Poissy, near Paris

Peugeot maker PSA Group said it is preparing to sell its 50% stake in an eight-year-old joint venture with Chinese partner Chongqing Changan Automotive which has struggled with falling sales.

The announcement in Paris on Thursday came after Changan also signalled in regulatory filings earlier this month that it was seeking a buyer for its half of the Shenzhen-based venture known as CAPSA, which builds cars under PSA's premium DS brand.

PSA's move highlights how global car manufacturers are struggling in the world's biggest auto market, where sales contracted last year for the first time since the 1990s.

It also plans to cut jobs and drop two of the four assembly plants it shares in a larger join venture with China's Dongfeng Group, which builds Peugeot and Citroen cars, Reuters reported in August.

A PSA spokesman said the French company still hoped to roll out DS cars in China and a "new strategic plan" would be presented in the coming weeks or months.

The partners planned to continue building DS-branded cars at the Shenzhen plant, a China-based PSA spokesman said on Friday.

PSA's sale plan would be presented to French unions on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

PSA's sales in China fell in 2018 by 32% to 262,583 vehicles, a long way off the 1 million-a-year target it had set itself a few years ago.

Changan said it is seeking a floor price of 1.63 billion yuan (180.83 million pounds) for its stake in the joint venture.

By Gilles Guillaume and Yilei Sun
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -2.05% 7.64 End-of-day quote.7.61%
PEUGEOT -0.85% 22.24 Real-time Quote.19.28%
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Rong Zhu President, General Manager & Director
Bao Lin Zhang Chairman
Qi Hong Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Ping Zhou Director
Xiaogang Tan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD4 443
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.15%38 813
FERRARI71.84%31 692
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.56%30 915
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES7.16%23 464
EXOR N.V.47.40%17 864
