Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPLETION OF SHARE PURCHASE OF THE SECOND PHASE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN

ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPLETION OF SHARE PURCHASE OF THE SECOND PHASE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN

References are made to the announcement of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") dated 22 March 2018 in relation to proposed adoption of employee share ownership plan, the circular of the Company dated 25 April 2018 in relation to, among other things, proposed adoption of employee share ownership plan and the further announcement on employee share ownership plan of the Company dated 27 September 2019.

The Company convened the 15th meeting of the seventh session of the board of directors (the "Board") and the 18th meeting of the seventh session of the supervisory committee of the Company on 20 March 2018 and the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company on 15 May 2018, at which the Proposal for the Employee Share Ownership Plan from 2018 to 2020 (Draft) of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited and its Summary 《( 關 於〈重 慶 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司2018 年 至2020 年 員 工 持 股 計 劃（草 案)〉及 其 摘 要 的 議 案》) and other proposals were considered and approved. The written resolutions of the 14th meeting of the eighth session of the Board and the 10th meeting of the eighth session of the supervisory committee have been signed and issued in writing on 25 September 2019, by which the Proposal in relation

to the Implementation of the Second Phase of Employee Share Ownership Plan of the Company 《( 關 於 公 司 實 施 第 二 期 員 工 持 股 計 劃 的 議 案》) was considered

and approved. For details, please refer to the relevant announcements of the Company published on the China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and Securities Daily, and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse. com.cn) on 22 March 2018, 16 May 2018 and 27 September 2019, respectively.