Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPLETION OF SHARE PURCHASE OF THE SECOND PHASE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN

In accordance with relevant provisions of the Guiding Opinions on the Implementation
of the Pilot Program on Employee Share Ownership Plans by Listed Companies 《( 關 於 上 市 公 司 實 施 員 工 持 股 計 劃 試 點 的 指 導 意 見》) and the Work Guideline on
Disclosure of Information of Employee Share Ownership Plans of Listed Companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange 《( 上 海 證 券 交 易 所 上 市 公 司 員 工 持 股 計 劃 信 息 披 露 工 作 指 引》), the Company hereby announces the progress of implementation of the second phase of employee share ownership plan as follows:
As at 28 November 2019, according to the Single Asset Management Plan of Huatai Asset Management for Employee Share Ownership Plan No. 2 of Chongqing Iron
-
Steel ( 華 泰 資 管 重 慶 鋼 鐵 員 工 持 股 計 劃2 號 單 一 資 產 管 理 計 劃), an aggregate of 25,135,600 A shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.28% of the total share capital of the Company, have been purchased by way of centralized bidding in the secondary market at an average transaction price of approximately RMB1.798 per share for the second phase of employee share ownership plan, and the transaction amount was approximately RMB45,194,969.00.
So far, the Company has completed the share purchase for the second phase of employee share ownership plan, and the shares purchased for the share ownership plan shall be subject to a lock-up period commencing from 29 November 2019 to 28 November 2020 according to regulations.
The Company will fulfill its subsequent obligations on information disclosure in a timely manner in strict accordance with relevant laws and regulations.
By order of the Board
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Meng Xiangyun
Secretary to the Board
Chongqing, the PRC, 29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non- executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).