Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019 Pursuant to the relevant provisions of Article 25 of the "Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 9 - Iron and Steel" of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operating data (unaudited) for the third quarter of 2019 (the reporting period) as follows: MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA Unit: RMB'000 As at As at Changes from the end of the end of the end of the reporting the previous the previous period year year (%) Total assets 26,736,867 26,933,351 -0.73 Net assets attributable to the shareholders of the Company 19,198,756 18,531,665 3.60 - 1 - From the beginning of From the the previous beginning of year to the year to the end of the end of the reporting Changes reporting period of the from period previous year the same (January to (January to period September) September) last year (%) Net cash flow from operating activities -906,420 439,134 -306.41 Revenue from operations 17,284,339 17,436,860 -0.87 Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company 719,901 1,480,017 -51.36 Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company after extraordinary profit or loss 689,194 1,435,306 -51.98 Decrease by Return on net assets 4.63 percentage (weighted average) (%) 3.82 8.45 points Basic earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.081 0.166 -51.20 Diluted earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.081 0.166 -51.20 - 2 - II. MAJOR PRODUCTS Average selling Production Sales from price from from July to July to July to September September September Major products 2019 2019 2019 (excluding tax, (0'000 tonnes) (0'000 tonnes) RMB per tonne) Medium and heavy sheets 40.39 41.42 3,679 Hot rolling 82.98 83.31 3,306 Rebar 17.92 19.40 3,466 Profiles 16.53 15.91 3,562 Total 157.82 160.04 3,448 Average selling Production Sales from price from from January to January to January to September September September Major products 2019 2019 2019 (excluding tax, (0'000 tonnes) (0'000 tonnes) RMB per tonne) Medium and heavy sheets 137.85 139.21 3,643 Hot rolling 232.33 235.53 3,360 Rebar 49.81 50.62 3,573 Profiles 47.55 47.90 3,587 Total 467.54 473.26 3,489 The above operating data are unaudited. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks and exercise caution when using such information. By order of the Board Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Meng Xiangyun Secretary to the Board Chongqing, the PRC, 28 October 2019 - 3 - As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director). - 4 -

