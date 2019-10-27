Log in
CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(1053)
Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

10/27/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR

THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of Article 25 of the "Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 9 - Iron and Steel" of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operating data (unaudited) for the third quarter of 2019 (the reporting period) as follows:

  1. MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA

Unit: RMB'000

As at

As at

Changes from

the end of

the end of

the end of

the reporting

the previous

the previous

period

year

year

(%)

Total assets

26,736,867

26,933,351

-0.73

Net assets attributable to

the shareholders of the

Company

19,198,756

18,531,665

3.60

- 1 -

From the

beginning of

From the

the previous

beginning of

year to the

year to the

end of the

end of the

reporting

Changes

reporting

period of the

from

period

previous year

the same

(January to

(January to

period

September)

September)

last year

(%)

Net cash flow from operating

activities

-906,420

439,134

-306.41

Revenue from operations

17,284,339

17,436,860

-0.87

Net profit attributable to

the shareholders of the

Company

719,901

1,480,017

-51.36

Net profit attributable

to the shareholders

of the Company after

extraordinary profit or loss

689,194

1,435,306

-51.98

Decrease by

Return on net assets

4.63 percentage

(weighted average) (%)

3.82

8.45

points

Basic earnings per share

(RMB per share)

0.081

0.166

-51.20

Diluted earnings per share

(RMB per share)

0.081

0.166

-51.20

- 2 -

II. MAJOR PRODUCTS

Average selling

Production

Sales from

price from

from July to

July to

July to

September

September

September

Major products

2019

2019

2019

(excluding tax,

(0'000 tonnes)

(0'000 tonnes) RMB per tonne)

Medium and heavy sheets

40.39

41.42

3,679

Hot rolling

82.98

83.31

3,306

Rebar

17.92

19.40

3,466

Profiles

16.53

15.91

3,562

Total

157.82

160.04

3,448

Average selling

Production

Sales from

price from

from January to

January to

January to

September

September

September

Major products

2019

2019

2019

(excluding tax,

(0'000 tonnes)

(0'000 tonnes)

RMB per tonne)

Medium and heavy sheets

137.85

139.21

3,643

Hot rolling

232.33

235.53

3,360

Rebar

49.81

50.62

3,573

Profiles

47.55

47.90

3,587

Total

467.54

473.26

3,489

The above operating data are unaudited. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks and exercise caution when using such information.

By order of the Board

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Meng Xiangyun

Secretary to the Board

Chongqing, the PRC, 28 October 2019

- 3 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 10:11:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 20 220 M
EBIT 2019 1 232 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 16 066 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,99  CNY
Last Close Price 0,86  CNY
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED-15.93%2 274
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-10.62%18 340
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 810
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%7 623
JSW STEEL LTD-25.72%7 371
EVRAZ PLC-20.06%7 089
