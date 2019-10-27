Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019
0
10/27/2019 | 06:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE OPERATING DATA FOR
THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019
Pursuant to the relevant provisions of Article 25 of the "Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 9 - Iron and Steel" of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the operating data (unaudited) for the third quarter of 2019 (the reporting period) as follows:
MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA
Unit: RMB'000
As at
As at
Changes from
the end of
the end of
the end of
the reporting
the previous
the previous
period
year
year
(%)
Total assets
26,736,867
26,933,351
-0.73
Net assets attributable to
the shareholders of the
Company
19,198,756
18,531,665
3.60
- 1 -
From the
beginning of
From the
the previous
beginning of
year to the
year to the
end of the
end of the
reporting
Changes
reporting
period of the
from
period
previous year
the same
(January to
(January to
period
September)
September)
last year
(%)
Net cash flow from operating
activities
-906,420
439,134
-306.41
Revenue from operations
17,284,339
17,436,860
-0.87
Net profit attributable to
the shareholders of the
Company
719,901
1,480,017
-51.36
Net profit attributable
to the shareholders
of the Company after
extraordinary profit or loss
689,194
1,435,306
-51.98
Decrease by
Return on net assets
4.63 percentage
(weighted average) (%)
3.82
8.45
points
Basic earnings per share
(RMB per share)
0.081
0.166
-51.20
Diluted earnings per share
(RMB per share)
0.081
0.166
-51.20
- 2 -
II. MAJOR PRODUCTS
Average selling
Production
Sales from
price from
from July to
July to
July to
September
September
September
Major products
2019
2019
2019
(excluding tax,
(0'000 tonnes)
(0'000 tonnes) RMB per tonne)
Medium and heavy sheets
40.39
41.42
3,679
Hot rolling
82.98
83.31
3,306
Rebar
17.92
19.40
3,466
Profiles
16.53
15.91
3,562
Total
157.82
160.04
3,448
Average selling
Production
Sales from
price from
from January to
January to
January to
September
September
September
Major products
2019
2019
2019
(excluding tax,
(0'000 tonnes)
(0'000 tonnes)
RMB per tonne)
Medium and heavy sheets
137.85
139.21
3,643
Hot rolling
232.33
235.53
3,360
Rebar
49.81
50.62
3,573
Profiles
47.55
47.90
3,587
Total
467.54
473.26
3,489
The above operating data are unaudited. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks and exercise caution when using such information.
By order of the Board
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Meng Xiangyun
Secretary to the Board
Chongqing, the PRC, 28 October 2019
- 3 -
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 10:11:01 UTC